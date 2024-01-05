👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Multichoice loses right to broadcast AFCON

If it’s not going to be viable, don’t build it…at least not yet. 🫶🏾

Is that less than 2022’s ~ $5 billion raise? Yes. Should everyone be worried? Nope. Okay, maybe a little bit. There’s a funding winter across the globe with VC firms and investors holding their purses almost as tightly as African presidents hold onto power. What this frugality spells for the ecosystem—home and oversees—is sustainable practices and startups.

Streaming

Multichoice will not broadcast AFCON

Africans will have to look elsewhere to watch the most prized football tournament on the continent.

Multichoice-owned SuperSports channel will not show this year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations after it lost its broadcasting rights to a Togo-based platform, New World TV (NWT).

“An unmatchable deal”: The deal is said to be the biggest in the tournament’s history. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe described it as “a mega deal that no other broadcaster could match.” New World TV secured the exclusive rights to cover both AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast and 2025 in Morocco.

Why does this matter? While SuperSport’s extensive coverage and promotional efforts have traditionally contributed significantly to the overall hype and excitement surrounding the AFCON, New World TV’s newly acquired hosting right poses new competition in the market for MultiChoice which formerly aired previous editions of the competition.

Football fans across the continent also fear that their viewing experience might be hampered as SuperSport is known for its strong network of local commentators and analysts who provide context and insights specific to different African regions. It remains to be seen whether New World TV will live up to the hype.

Several fans debate that NewsWorldTV might not have the robust infrastructure—like SuperSport—to fully cover the competition. There are worries that English-speaking countries might be left in the dark because NewsWorld TV primarily serves a Francophone audience

New World TV? The pay-TV channel set up shop in Togo in 2015 and made a remarkable entry into broadcasting sports after it acquired broadcasting rights in French-speaking Africa for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The streamer also won the rights to broadcast the 2022–2028 editions of the UEFA Nations League as well as the broadcasting rights in Francophone Africa for Euro 2024 and 2028. Present in Lome, Togo, the NWT aims to set up shops in other parts of sub-Saharan Africa in the coming years.

Another side of the coin: The competition which will kick off on January 14 had been aired over the years on SuperSport. However, the South African broadcaster has shown a reduced appetite for showing African competitions. SuperSport did not broadcast the newly launched African Football League, where South African-based side Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the first-ever title.

Where to watch AFCON: If you’re looking to watch AFCON, New World TV subscriptions cost about CFA 3,000 to 7,000 ($5–$18) which is cheaper compared to DStv’s $10–$40. Alternatively, AFCON will also be available on Startimes and Viaplay.

More DStv news: Meanwhile, multiple customers have accused DStv of adding Disney+ services to their accounts and wrongly charging them for its use. DStv partners with the Walt Disney Company to allow subscribers to add a Disney+ subscription to their monthly bills. The company claims the charges were made in error to subscribers who signed up for a 3-month trial. While it claims it has started making refunds, customers the refunds are only partial.