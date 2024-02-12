👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Star leaked

Share this newsletter:

Internet Starlink clamps down on South African resellers Over the past year, satellite internet service Starlink has launched in some of Africa’s biggest economies—except one. The Space X-owned service which kicked off in Nigeria has snaked its way across the continent, launching in Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia even eSwatini, all while avoiding South Africa. Starlink won’t give itself up: Starlink is now active—and licensed—in seven African countries with plans to be available in 19 more by the end of 2024, and 10 more by 2025. South Africa isn’t on this list. The reason? Well, Starlink won’t acquiesce to South Africa’s equity requirement: that 30% of its company—or any foreign company launching in the country—must be owned by South Africans. That hasn’t stopped South Africans from using Starlink though. At least 14,000 South Africans are using the service via resellers like IT Lec and StarSat. These resellers buy Starlink roaming packages available in licensed countries for South Africans, register the services in those countries and manage subscriptions for users. Starlink is pushing back: Now, Starlink is fighting some resellers. Over the past week, at least 400 StarSat customers have reported that their Starlink service has been blocked. Per MyBroadBand, Starlink says resellers are violating its terms of use, and its copyrights by using the Starlink logo for their marketing. The SpaceX-owned company has also asked resellers to cease all unauthorised resales immediately. Regulators also push back: Southern Africa resellers are also finding themselves fighting both the company, and the regulators. In November, South Africa’s communications regulator, ICASA, warned against resale of Starlink which carries a $269,000 fine. Zimbabwe, Ghana and even Senegal have also levied warnings against the unauthorised resale of Starlink with Senegal detaining five people last September, and throwing a 5 year prison sentence and $100,000 fine at the offence.

Internet Bayobab lands two subsea cables in Nigeria and Ghana We’ve seen a bit of focus on inter-connectivity and the internet in Africa in recent times. This month alone, Google launched its first-ever Africa cloud centre, in Cape Town, South Africa, while Microsoft launched its third cloud centre in the same country. 2Africa makes its Nigerian and Ghanaian debut: Home-grown organisations are also doing a fair bit on this end as well. MTN-owned fibre solutions Bayobab, for one, recently announced that its subsea internet cable, 2Africa, has landed in Nigeria and Ghana. TechCabal exclusively reported that the cable was set to land in Nigeria in November 2023. The 45,000-kilometre cable is being hailed as the world’s largest subsea cable project, and Bayobab, which is backed by Meta, says the cable will provide Ghanaian and Nigerian internet providers with more capacity and fairer access to data centres, leading to faster, more reliable internet for businesses and individuals alike. Bayobab’s target is to roll out a total of 135,000 km of fibre by 2025, connecting 33 African countries to better internet access from Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The last time Bayobab’s cable made the news was in 2022 when the first of the cables surfaced in South Africa. Its Ghanaian and Nigerian landing are part of its “East2West” project which it says will connect East Africa 2 West Africa. Zoom out: It might take time for the 2Africa cable to make waves across these countries. Google’s own Equiano cable which landed in Nigeria in 2022 is yet to fulfil its promise of 6x faster internet.

TC Insights Funding African civic tech Civic tech is a fast-growing sector around the world, witnessing a wave of innovative ideas, garnering interest from corporations, government agencies, and investment firms. However, the civic tech space in Africa is far from reaching its potential of helping to strengthen government capacity and improve civic engagement. According to a database by Civic Tech Innovation Network (CTIN), civic tech projects have grown at a slow pace. Unlike healthtech, fintech, and other tech sectors, civic tech is mainly focused on developing citizen-driven solutions. As such, investment in civic tech startups pales in comparison to other money-spinning sectors. As most of them are not commercially driven, the sector is also not booming with venture capital funding in Africa. With only a few accelerators taking a chance on offers to invest in civic tech startups, there are no large returns to be generated and offered to investors. This has affected the overall growth of civic tech in Africa, as entrepreneurs struggle to bootstrap and run the startups on a lean budget in the early stages. According to Seedstars, civic tech is the “next big thing in Africa” due to the growth in internet usage and social media across Africa over the years. Within the past few years, early-stage civic tech organisations have struggled to raise funds. Presently, they are mostly reliant on grant funding and donations from development agencies and philanthropies. Civic tech companies require institutional support to scale and maximise the impact of their innovative solutions. For instance, the launch of Civic Tech Fund Africa by the African Union boosted the growth of selected civic tech startups in Africa. Similar efforts need to be introduced to expand support for other emerging civic techs on the continent. Startups in the civic tech space can partner with civil society organisations with donor funding to scale their innovative ideas and solutions, according to Abiola Durodola, co-founder of AdvoKC, a youth-led civic tech platform tracking governance performance, and accountability. “It’s important to find common grounds between civic tech startups and CSOs to work together to incubate and implement civic tech ideas to ensure smooth citizen participation in Africa,” he said. There are emerging opportunities for the African civic tech sector to explore alternate funding and revenue streams to reduce their operational struggles. This underscores the need to productize civic tech initiatives and tailor them to local contexts on the continent. There is no better time to look beyond the incentives created by grant funding for civic tech in Africa to unlock and drive commercialisation. Before you go, our much anticipated State Of Tech In Africa Report for Q4 2023 is now out. Click this link to download it.

Stat of the week $1.1 billion: That’s how much ransomware hackers stole in crypto in 2023. The number is a 100% increase from how much was stolen in 2022. Source: Chainanalyis

Crypto Tracker The World Wide Web3 Source: Coin Name Current Value Day Month $45,348 – 0.59% + 4.56% $2,497 – 1.12% – 3.75% $7.45 – 6.42% + 159.90% $106.38 – 2.33% + 17.13% * Data as of 05:55 AM WAT, Febraury 12, 2024.

