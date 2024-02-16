Ecommerce

Investors react positively after Jumia’s Q4 results

By Joseph Olaoluwa Feb 16, 2024
Jumia logistics

Jumia logistics Image Source: Medium

The stock market reacted positively after Jumia shared its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, with shares of the Africa-focused e-commerce company closing at $4.56 on Thursday, a 41.18% jump.

Jumia cut its operating loss in Q4 2023 to $4.5 million after several significant strategic changes, but profitability remains elusive.

Metrics like Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), active customers and revenue declined compared to Q4 2022 figures, but shareholders are reacting positively to the fact that despite Jumia cutting its spend on advertising and promotions, revenue was up in constant currency terms.

One big positive in Jumia’s report is the reduction of its losses to the lowest in four years. The company has also had to make difficult business decisions in the last two years. It shuttered its food delivery business in December 2023. On Thursday, TechCabal exclusively reported that the company laid off employees in January 2024

Exclusive: Jumia slashes staff after exiting food delivery business

CEO Francis Dufay talked about building a “leaner, more agile and more focused company.”

Macroeconomic conditions across many of its African markets has made business difficult withnflation and currency devaluation in some of its major markets like Nigeria and Egypt contributing to the reduction in the company’s GMV. 

One thing is clear: Jumia is keen on being profitable in 2024.

“We are seeing signs of stability and growth in other markets,” Dufay said on the earnings call.

Joseph Olaoluwa
Joseph Olaoluwa Senior Reporter, TechCabal

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

More from this author

Read Next

Read more