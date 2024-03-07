New ways to link NIN with your major bank account 2024 

In compliance with CBN regulatory directives, Nigerian banks have initiated comprehensive measures to facilitate the seamless linkage of customers’ National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to their respective bank accounts. This process, essential for regulatory compliance and enhanced security, ensures a smoother banking experience. Here’s a concise guide on how to link your NIN to your bank account, simplifying the process across major Nigerian banks.

1. Link NIN to your GTB account

Link your NIN swiftly by dialling *737*20*BVN# from your registered mobile number.

Alternatively, access GTBank’s self-service portal on their official website, [www.gtbank.com), to link both your BVN and NIN seamlessly.

If you prefer a hands-on approach, visit the nearest GTBank branch for assistance.

2. Link NIN to your United Bank for Africa (UBA) account

Engage with Leo, UBA’s virtual assistant, by initiating a conversation with a simple “Hi” message.

Follow the prompts to select NIN updates across various messaging platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Apple Messages.

Alternatively, visit UBA’s official website, www.ubagroup.com and locate the self-service section for a guided process.

3. Link NIN to your Access Bank account

Initiate the linkage process by dialling *901*11# from your registered phone number.

Follow the on-screen instructions to input your NIN and BVN.

Double-check your details and confirm to submit.

Alternatively, navigate to Access Bank’s website, particularly the NIN/BVN Linkage section, to complete the process online.

4. Ecobank linkage to NIN

Begin by visiting the designated Ecobank customer update portal at https://customerupdate.ecobank.com/ciu/login

Provide your account details as prompted.

Acknowledge the terms and conditions.

Await an OTP, which will be sent to your registered email.

Input the OTP and proceed.

Select the option for statutory ID or identification update.

Upload a scanned copy of your NIN document.

Confirm your acceptance and submit the form.

5. Link your Zenith Bank account to NIN

Swiftly link your NIN to your Zenith bank account by dialling *966*NIN# and following the prompts.

Alternatively, access Zenith Bank’s internet banking platform and navigate to the “Account” section. Choose either “Update Account (NIN)” or “BVN Update” and fill out the required e-form for submission.

Final thoughts on linking NIN with bank

Diligently following these tailored instructions will help you link your NIN to your accounts across Ecobank, GTbank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

