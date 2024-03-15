Final SASSA SRD payment dates and procedures for March 2024

This COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) financial support program continues to assist eligible individuals and families facing hardship post-pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about receiving your SASSA SRD March payment for the end of March batch.

Second SASSA SRD payment processing window for March

For those approved for the March 2024 SASSA SRD grant, payments will be processed from March 25th to March 29th, 2024. This timeframe indicates the initiation of the payment process, not necessarily the exact date the funds will be available in your bank account.

Checking your payment status

During the week of March 25th, keep an eye on your application status on the SASSA website (https://www.sassa.gov.za/SitePages/HomePage.aspx). You czn read how to check your SASSA application or payment status. This will provide a clearer picture of the specific date your SRD March payment will be reflected in your bank account.

Important note on processing time

Once your payment has been processed, it can take an additional 2-3 working days for the funds to appear in your account. So, even if you see the “processed” status on the website after March 25th, there might be a slight delay before the funds are accessible.

Getting help and support

SASSA remains committed to delivering the SRD grant efficiently and effectively. Their core principle is “paying the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place.”

If you have any questions regarding the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) financial support March payment or encounter any difficulties, don’t hesitate to reach out to SASSA for assistance. Here are some helpful resources:

SASSA Toll-Free Number: 0000 60.10.11

0000 60.10.11 SASSA we: https://www.sassa.gov.za/SitePages/HomePage.aspx

Final thoughts final SRD payment dates for March 2024

Endeavour to stay informed and exercise patience during the processing period. Using SASSA’s resources, you can be sure of a smooth experience receiving your SASSA SRD March payment.

