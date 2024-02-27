Breaking: SRD SASSA increases grant amounts for 2024 

In a move aimed at bolstering support for vulnerable persons, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced, alongside March payment dates, increases in various SASSA SRD grants effective from April 2024. The increments are set to alleviate financial burdens and enhance the quality of life for recipients across the country.

Old Age, War Veterans, Disability, and Care Dependency SASSA SRD Grants 2024

Starting from April 2024, recipients of these essential grants will experience a significant increase of R90, aimed at alleviating financial burdens and enhancing their quality of life. An additional increment of R10 is scheduled for October 2024, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting its elderly, disabled, and dependent citizens.

Foster Care and Child Support SASSA SRD Grants 2024

Families caring for vulnerable children will also benefit from the adjustments. The Foster Care grant will see a boost of R50, while the Child Support grant will increase by R20, effective April 2024. These increments recognise the crucial role of caregivers in nurturing and protecting children, ensuring access to essential resources for their well-being and development.

Government’s Commitment to Social Welfare

The decision to increase these grants reflects the government’s recognition of the challenges faced by vulnerable communities, exacerbated by economic uncertainties and the ongoing impact of the global pandemic. By providing incremental adjustments, SASSA aims to mitigate the effects of inflation and rising living costs, empowering recipients to meet their basic needs and maintain a decent standard of living.

Final thoughts on SRD SASSA grants increase in 2024

In addition to the increases in 2024 grants, it’s important to note that the payment methods for SRD SASSA grants remain unchanged. Beneficiaries will continue to use their existing methods of payment without interruption. However, should any beneficiaries encounter difficulties or have inquiries regarding their payments, they are encouraged to reach out to SASSA customer service lines or visit their nearest offices for assistance.

Share this article