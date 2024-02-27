March 2024 SRD SASSA grant payment dates

As South Africa gears up for another round of SRD SASSA grant payments in March 2024, beneficiaries can mark their calendars for the scheduled disbursement dates across various categories. Ensuring timely access to financial assistance remains a top priority for the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), particularly in light of ongoing economic challenges and the need to support vulnerable individuals and families.

Children’s March 2024 SRD SASSA grant payment

On Thursday, 07 March 2024, Children’s Grants will be disbursed, offering vital support to families caring for vulnerable children. This assistance plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the well-being and development of young ones across South Africa.

Older person’s March 2024 SRD SASSA grant payment

Beneficiaries receiving Older Person’s Grants can expect their payments to be disbursed from Tuesday, March 5, 2024. This includes any grants linked to these accounts, providing crucial support to elderly individuals across the country.

Disability grants

Similarly, Disability Grants will be paid from Wednesday, March 6, 2024, encompassing any grants associated with these accounts. This timely distribution aims to alleviate financial burdens faced by individuals living with disabilities and ensure their access to essential resources.

Important notice on SRD SASSA 2024 grants

Looking ahead, SASSA recently announced through their X social media platform that beneficiaries can anticipate increases in certain categories of grants starting from April 2024. These adjustments reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing support for vulnerable communities and addressing economic disparities.

For any inquiries or assistance regarding grant payments, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact SASSA through their toll-free helpline at 0800 60 10 11 or visit the official SASSA website for updates and news.

Final thoughts on SASSA grant payment

It’s important to note that beneficiaries need not rush to withdraw cash on the first day of payment. Once the funds are deposited into their accounts, they will remain available until needed, providing a measure of financial stability and security.

