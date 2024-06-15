🚀Entering Tech #67: Seven techies talk about leaving home

Some stories are bougie, others are inspiring. But all of them, entertaining. Let’s dig in.

It got us thinking at ET, so we decided to play devil’s advocate and ask 7 techies who left home— Chidum , Timothy , Lydia , Pelumi, Ayomide, Oscar , and David —why they did, when they did, and how it’s going for them today.

Twitter debates about when to leave home have been raging since 2019 and it trended again last week when people with hot takes said 25+ is the new age of independence . Some tell you to go lower . And others like this one warn you not to leave home until you have “bastard money”.

As a young techie, the allure of becoming independent can be strong. Young people figuring out their lives need space, freedom from errands, and if you’re like this writer, you probably need breathing space to explain what you do for work to your parents every 3 market days.

The last stanza of my favourite poem “If: A Father’s Advice to His Son” by Rudyard Kipling goes like this: “If you can fill the unforgiving minute with sixty seconds’ worth of distance run, yours is the Earth and everything in it, and which is more, you’ll be a man, my son.”

The stanza emphasises the role that important decisions (like leaving home) play in your character growth. The “unforgiving minute” typifies time. To “fill” that minute with “sixty seconds’ worth of distance run” means pushing your limits.

Deciding whether to leave home or not can be tricky. On one end of the divide, parents want you to stay back and find your footing no matter how long it takes. On the other end, you want to move out and see the world for yourself.

However, if you’ve caught yourself nodding to Twitter hot takes and need a strong pitch to convince your parents that you want to leave home right now, then take a hint from David, Technical Product and Project Manager, who left home to focus on his startup, Bondly, after trying and failing seven times.

David left for boarding school at the age of eight, and hardly ever visited home again. When he completed his university education, he left his ₦100,000 ($63) job to take a ₦25,000 ($16) pay cut in Lagos while squatting with his friend. If this isn’t the real “hustle like your life depends on it” story, then I don’t know what is.

David Chima

On the other hand, there are parents who encourage their kids to leave as early as possible and find their own footing. Picture it as that classic mother eagle myth pushing its young off its nest to teach it how to fly. This was the story Lydia, a Growth Marketer at Circo Africa shared, “My parents pushed me out of the house to go do my own thing and meet someone at NYSC.” She was 22. Curious, we asked her how that’s going for her and she said that the confidence her parents instilled in her from a young age made the difference for her as she went Han solo into the world. She now beats her hand on her chest, proud that she can now fix a light bulb.

Lydia Effiong

The pattern for young people wanting to leave home is to find the freedom to do whatever they want, pursue opportunities that help them grow, meet new people—and possibly meet the love of their lives (like Lydia’s parents planned for her.)

“Going out on your own gives you a sense of urgency to make money,” says Timothy, who left his parent’s house at 23. Timothy, who is now Product & Partnership Manager at Flutterwave, thinks that the amount of money you can make at your parent’s house is limited and leaving home guides your path to make the sacrifices needed for growth—and to up your bags. 💰

Oscar Soribe

For Oscar, leaving Abuja for Lagos at 22 to become a badass graphic designer was his valid excuse for not wanting to sit in his father’s house after graduation. Upon entry in Lagos, Oscar enrolled in a design school that would go on to fast-track his career. Pelumi, at 24, mischievously worked out his NYSC deployment to Ibadan so he could fast-track his personal development and access career opportunities in software development.

Ayomide Agbaje

Ayomide, at 22, left his home city of Ekiti to pursue his career interests in Data analysis. That led him to discover opportunities in innovative tech companies in different parts of the world, including Rwanda where he now resides.

Chidum, now an Onboarding Specialist at Flutterwave, left home at 22 so he could regain control and be free from his errands (that were haunting him) and, most importantly, to focus on his work and career development. So, he decided to move out and find his personal space.