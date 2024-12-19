Entering Tech Wrapped

Happy Holidays ET people 🖖🏾

Welcome to the last edition of #EnteringTech🚀 for 2024!

It’s been a year of telling important stories about tech talents and sharing tips to help you grow in your careers. Thank you for sticking with us all through the year.

This year, we went all in, providing you with the best stories of tech talents doing important work and pulling their weight across the continents. We committed to improving our newsletter product and telling stories that matter.

We have told success stories of people who have had not-so-normal transitions into tech careers like Eunice who went from Nursing into software development, or Olakune transitioned from DJ-ing into tech. All these brilliant people have inspired others to see a path in tech.

This year we published 28 new episodes of Entering Tech and you rewarded us with reads on each of those stories. 21 out of our 28 stories had over ten thousand views. As we round up for the year and look forward to telling even better stories in 2025, here are some of the stories you couldn’t get enough of.