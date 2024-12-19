19 || December || 2024View in Browser
Entering TechWrapped!
Happy Holidays ET people 🖖🏾
Welcome to the last edition of #EnteringTech🚀 for 2024!
It’s been a year of telling important stories about tech talents and sharing tips to help you grow in your careers. Thank you for sticking with us all through the year.
This year, we went all in, providing you with the best stories of tech talents doing important work and pulling their weight across the continents. We committed to improving our newsletter product and telling stories that matter.
We have told success stories of people who have had not-so-normal transitions into tech careers like Eunice who went from Nursing into software development, or Olakune transitioned from DJ-ing into tech. All these brilliant people have inspired others to see a path in tech.
This year we published 28 new episodes of Entering Tech and you rewarded us with reads on each of those stories. 21 out of our 28 stories had over ten thousand views. As we round up for the year and look forward to telling even better stories in 2025, here are some of the stories you couldn’t get enough of.Faith Omoniyi, Emmanuel Nwosu & Timi Odueso
Entering Tech Wrapped
Who doesn’t love a success story? From sorting out the boss’s personal errands to commanding followers. This edition chronicles the unlikely rise of interns who somehow turned their 9-to-5 grind into success stories.
Whether you’re a student aiming to gain practical skills or a career changer exploring new avenues, this edition offers insights, guidance, and a deeper understanding of the transformative power of internships.Read it here.
We know data engineers are neck-deep in technical skills and don’t get a lot of spotlight, but what we didn’t know was that many of you were very much interested in data engineering. This edition was the third and last edition of our series on entering tech as a data professional, and we spoke to data engineers about the skills needed—it’s not just the technical skills we promise.Check it out here.
We warned you! But you, our curious readers, couldn’t resist finding out for yourselves. Maybe you discovered a hidden passion for data wrangling, or maybe you just enjoy a good challenge. In this edition, we explored why Harvard Business Review calls Data science ”the sexiest job of the 21st Century”.Read it here if you haven’t.
We know you guys love the data profession, but this much? This episode was the first of our series on how to break into tech (and AI) as a data talent. Mariam Adeoti and Adekoya Teleola shared tips on becoming a data analyst.Don’t miss out, read it here.
Ah, the age-old debate! This controversial piece clearly sparked discussions on Twitter (and maybe a few office arguments). You, our readers, love a good controversy, and this one certainly delivered. We’re just glad we weren’t the ones caught in the crossfire.
Whether you agree or not that “Oga-driven development” is a product manager’s fault, we are not here to judge you. In this edition, we spoke to four product managers—Temi Giwa, a product lead at Paystack, Karen Ginigeme, an experienced product manager in the UK, Elizabeth Ajao, an award-winning product manager and Chioma Nwandiko, a PM at Big Cabal Media—to share their thoughts. Check it out!
We are glad Maryann’s story of driving growth through tech events resonated with you. Now we know that you’re not just in tech for the money, but also for community and impact.Read Maryann’s story
This is one of our favorite stories for entering tech this year and we are glad it resonated with you. Eunice’s story is one of career reinvention and a reminder that it’s never too late to pursue a career in tech, no matter your background.Learn from Eunice.
Turns out all those years Donald spent meticulously arranging his record collection weren’t just about aesthetics. He secretly channelled his inner artist into a thriving design career. Who knew a passion for music could lead to a career in design?Here’s Donald’s story.
Who would have thought it possible to learn career lessons from Tyrion Lannister, the master of political intrigue and questionable life choices? We did and you loved it. In it, we shared how Tyrion’s soft skills made him stand out in the GOT series and how you can apply it to your Career. If you missed out on this episode, you should go back to read it—you‘ll complete it faster than a GOT episode, we promise.Check it out.
Leaving your comfort zone and venturing into the world to find your feet is no easy feat. (pun intended). It’s hard, we know, the seven techies we spoke to for this edition have first-hand knowledge as well. In this edition, they shared tips on how they navigated leaving their comfort zone—plus overbearing parents—and how they are currently finding life.Follow their journey here.
We hope you enjoyed our recap.
As always, we are looking forward to telling important stories to help you level up your tech career. Leave us a Christmas gift by telling us how we can improve the newsletter or what stories you are looking forward to reading. And if you think your story can inspire our audience, kindly share it with us by responding to this email or sending an email to newsletter@techcabal.com.
See you next year! We’ll be back in the third week of January.
