🚀Entering Tech #70: From nursing to software development

One inside joke told in the tech community, especially among developers, is that you need to see the series, “Mr. Robot” first to decide if you want to fully commit to writing code and pushing git commits (pun intended.) It’s not just a joke; it’s a rite of passage. You’ll mostly get inspired by Elliot Alderson doing the cool hacker shebang and all, but you’ll also notice his dire lack of social skills.

Now, picture a nurse; warm, friendly, and socially outgoing one minute, diving headfirst into the cold, calculating logic of zeros and ones the next minute. Watching anyone go from a medical career path to tech, especially coding, is like witnessing an unholy fusion of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Hawthorne” and “Mr. Robot”. For some reason, the juxtaposition of those TV shows should be criminal. But that is exactly what it feels like going from nursing to full stack software development.

Pivoting is hard. Many Nigerian graduates struggle to decide for themselves what they want to do after school. The final resolution sometimes is to do whatever brings them money first, passion second.

Our featured guest today, Eunice Jacob, pivoted from nursing to tech. Her lesson? Be open to opportunities where they find you. Here’s how she did it.