👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria tells telcos to disclose data use

Regulation

WhatsApp’s potential exit is big news in Nigeria

On Friday, a Meta spokesperson told TechCabal that the demands of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) would make it impossible to provide WhatsApp in Nigeria if it followed the commission’s demands.

If all this sounds new to you, here’s a dry recap:

The FCCPC and NITDA concluded a three-year investigation into WhatsApp two weeks ago

It fined WhatsApp $220 million after determining that a 2021 privacy policy did not give users a choice to provide consent

Beyond the steep fine, the FCCPC also made three immediate demands, one of which was to stop WhatsApp from sharing data with third parties like Facebook

The stakes are pretty obvious. If WhatsApp stops operating in Nigeria, the future of those broadcast messages that depend on you to spread the word about something or the other could be in jeopardy.

Our reporting generated significant online discourse. If you’re still not sure what all this kerfuffle is about, catch up here before you go on.

Some Nigerians think this is a ploy to exploit big tech companies and enrich government officials, while others praised the commission for slugging it out with Meta.

The FCCPC claimed Meta was simply trying to force their hand and pointed to a huge judgment against Meta in Texas. Government types used the Texas judgment as their talking point too and railed against WhatsApp.

The FCCPC responded again that Meta is trying to influence public opinion, and it may be right. Atedo Peterside, reporting for our mummies and daddies everywhere, said people were already suffering enough and the government should allow us to enjoy WhatsApp. One person said we have Zuckerberg on speed dial (we wish o!) and said we should help Nigeria beg.

But the FCCPC doesn’t look like it’s giving the matter up. We expect Nigerians to react differently to news like this; some have started jumping buses to alternative apps like Telegram and Signal. For us at TechCabal, we’ll be right here in your inbox, popcorn in hand, bringing you the latest on the WhatsApp saga.