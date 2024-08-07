👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Meta, Mobius, and more.

This year, we’re bringing together even more stakeholders in Africa’s tech ecosystem across 9 content tracks including governmental regulation/policy and emerging tech. Join 85 speakers and 4,000 guests in Lagos, Nigeria, from October 9–10, 2024. Get your early-bird tickets here !

Kuda recorded $22 million in revenue in 2022

Kuda, the Nigerian neobank, has grown in leaps and bounds. The neobank almost tripled its revenue in 2022, recording $22 million up from $7.7million in the year before.

The neobank utilised targeted advertising to get well-paying customers to its doorsteps. In 2022, it recorded 4.9 million users. That number has since grown to become 7 million.

Its digital banking platform allows customers to make payments, access loans, and manage their wealth. It recorded $100 million in deposits in 2022, more than double the $41 million it recorded in 2021. Its business banking services also recorded an uptick, with customer deposits jumping from $102,000 to nearly $15 million. The business claims it offered its businesses payroll management services to over 100,000 businesses in the year in review.

While the bank launched in 2019 has rapidly gained traction, the journey to profitability for digital banks is often a marathon, not a sprint. Look at Revolut and Starling, the European neobank titans, who only recently turned a profit despite launching years ago. Even Nubank, the Brazilian unicorn, took eight years to become profitable. Of course, Brazil is not Nigeria, but the point stands: building a sustainable neobank is hard.

Although its 2022 losses outpace the previous year, Kuda Bank’s CFO, Frederic Bidet, insists that the company has enough cash—$33 million—to break even.