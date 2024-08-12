👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Egypt expands electricity export to Asia

We’re still on the hunt for a Sales Manager to help us close strong deals fast. If you know someone who can help us sell our market, send them our way by sharing this link .

$JMIA comes down to earth after tepid Q2 results

Jumia, the Africa-focused e-commerce company, has had mixed fortunes as a public company. While much of it has been rehashed to the point of boredom, Jumia’s stock price makes for intriguing tracking this year. After trading between $3-$6 per share from January to May, it saw an unexpected price rally by July.

$JMIA hit a year-high of $14.56 and a market capitalisation of $1.33 billion. In a report by one hedge fund seen by TechCabal, the stock was rated a “buy” on the strength of its understanding of the African market and cash efficiency under Francis Dufay.

Yet things can change quickly when you’re a public company. A testy week for American and Asian markets saw $JMIA trade in the $8 range, and the company’s release of its Q2 results didn’t do it any favours.

While it led with positives, like narrowing its losses, it completely missed analysts’ revenue expectations. While Wall Street analysts estimated $41.7 million in revenue for the quarter, the reported revenue figures came in at a tepid $36.5 million. Publicly traded companies have seen their share prices suffer for less.

Yet, Jumia will live to fight again in Q3. As anyone who tracks public companies knows, one quarter is more than enough time for a turnaround.

“We’ll prove the doubters wrong in Q3,” we imagine Dufay muttering as he prepares to deliver on the company’s promise to shareholders.