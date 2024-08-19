👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – New regulations for Nigeria and SA

Image source: Pymnts

Nigeria’s tax regulator, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), will introduce new tax laws in September to regulate the crypto industry.

In June, Nigeria started taxing users a 7.5% value-added tax (VAT) on all cryptocurrency transactions. The success with this likely prompted another go at implementing a broader tax system for crypto players.

But the big question here is: how is Nigeria supposed to tax an industry it has tried to suppress for so long?

In 2022, the crypto industry processed $20 billion worth of remittance inflows to Nigeria. These high volumes—susceptible to illegal trades as the government has noted—forced its hand to take some drastic measures.

That same year, the government implicitly banned all crypto activities in Nigeria and prosecuted Binance, one of the popular trading apps in Nigeria this year. In May 2024, it said it was coming for other peer-to-peer (P2P) exchanges that still traded the naira.

But this new regulation oversight suggests a growing reception toward crypto—or a fulfilment of its promise in May to tightly regulate the crypto industry.

The country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been active too in this regard: it increased the cost of running a crypto company in Nigeria and issued a directive for crypto companies and founders to operate physically in the country.

Dr. Zacch Adedeji, FIRS executive chairman, noted that it is better to regulate crypto in a way that is not “injurious” to Nigeria’s economy, rather than gaslight its undeniable plausibility to millions of Nigerians who use and trade it in hordes daily.