👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A renewed hope in investing

At the beginning of August, Ethiopia floated the birr, ending years of strict currency controls. As with many countries with currency controls, repatriating money could be impossible.

Here’s what that looks like if you’re a foreign investor: you could invest $1 million in that country, make 10x but struggle to get your profits out of the country. We’ve seen this play out in Nigeria in 2021, with companies using unorthodox ways to get money out of the country.

If you make money in a country but can’t get it out, it might as well be monopoly money, and if you’re an investor, when you get your money out, you want to move to a country or region where FX policy is market-determined and predictable.

It’s unclear if that was Renew Capital’s experience in Ethiopia, but CEO Matt Davis concedes the firm learned lessons.

After 10 years of investment, it figured it would look to other parts of Africa. The VC firm now invests in asset-light and tech-enabled businesses in West Africa and North Africa. It has started its investment in West Africa by investing in Affinity, a Ghanaian digital bank.

Renew Capital invests through two funds: a $6 million angel syndicate and a $15 million follow-on fund. It invests between $50,000–$500,000 in startups in its accelerator, and gives a follow-up of $1.5 million to startups that meet its metrics set during the accelerator.

The VC firm employs an unusual method of vetting founders including giving founders exercises to see how they perform. The VC firm believes in backing founders who are trustworthy, focused, and very disciplined.

While Davis has learned a lot of important lessons in investing, he believes the biggest lesson yet is continuous learning.

