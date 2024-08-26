👨🏿‍🚀 TechCabal Daily – Stranded in Space

Image source: Safaricom

Kenya’s leading telecommunications company, Safaricom, has expressed strong opposition to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) granting independent licenses to satellite internet providers like Starlink. In a letter to the regulator, Safaricom outlined its concerns about the potential risks and negative consequences of such a move.

The company argued that allowing satellite providers to operate independently could lead to illegal service provision, harmful interference with existing mobile networks, and compromised national security.

Already, Starlink’s appeal is growing among users in Kenya. The ISO offers cheaper subscription plans and stronger internet connectivity to these users. The average Kenyan spends about $12-15 monthly on internet subscriptions. That amount will get them 27 GB worth of data on the Airtel network and 17GB on Safaricom. However, Starlink offers a 50GB bundle for $10.

Starlink has already increased its user count tenfold this year alone. The ISP’s hardware discount and $15 monthly kit rental also puts it in pole position to acquire more customers.

This growing popularity has raised concerns for Safaricom, which has invested heavily in its existing network infrastructure. To mitigate these risks, Safaricom proposed that satellite providers should only be allowed to operate in Kenya under the umbrella of existing local licensees, such as itself. This approach, according to the company, would ensure better regulation, prevent harmful interference, and protect the interests of both local operators and consumers.

Safaricom’s opposition to independent satellite internet licenses highlights the ongoing debate about the future of internet access in Kenya. The company’s concerns about potential risks and negative consequences will likely influence the CA’s decision on whether to grant such licenses.