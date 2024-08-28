Starlink launches in Botswana three months after securing licence 

Three months after securing an operating licence, Starlink, the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service, is now available in Botswana.

The hardware will cost P4,820 ($363), shipping for P314 ($24) and P688 ($52) for the monthly subscription.

Starlink’s launch in Botswana comes after one year of engagements with the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA). The company submitted its licence application in early 2023 but got the licence in May 2024. Starlink’s application was rejected in February 2024 citing missing information, people familiar with the matter said. The regulator denied the claims.

In February 2024, BOCRA banned the use, sale and importation of Starlink kits in the country. In May, President Masisi met with a delegation of Starlink’s executives in Dallas, Texas and said he advised BOCRA to license the service.

In Botswana, Starlink enters an internet service provider market dominated by mobile network operators including BTC, Mascom Orange and other broadband internet providers including Nashua and OPQ.

Botswana is the sixth country in southern Africa to have Starlink after Zambia, eSwatini, Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Have you got your early-bird tickets to the Moonshot Conference? Click this link to grab ’em and check out our fast-growing list of speakers coming to the conference!

Share this article