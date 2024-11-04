In Botswana, drivers ask inDrive to raise fares after introducing 10% commission

inDrive operators in Botswana say they’re experiencing lower revenues because of the rising fuel costs and competition for rides after the launch of Bolt in March. More than ten drivers who spoke to TechCabal said the base fares are low and should be increased, continuing a trend across Africa where drivers believe the gig driving model unfairly favors customers.

Gig drvers in Botswana are also adjusting to inDrive’s introduction of a 10% commission this year.When inDrive launched in Botswana in 2019, it was a popular choice because of its zero commission. While that was always unlikely to last forever, drivers believe that with a commission now in place, the company must raise fares for passengers.

On its part, inDrive argues that charging commissions on driver earnings ensures they can make further investments in Botswana. The company says it has not received any formal complaints from drivers about the commission.

“We have made it clear to drivers that monetization is essential for business sustainability,” inDrive told TechCabal.

Beyond the commission, the company’s unique selling proposition which allows allows drivers and riders to negotiate prices, is also a pain point for drivers. Drivers claim that if the fee offered by a rider is already low, it’s difficult to negotiate any further.

“A ride from the airport to CBD used to cost P100 ($7.5) on the app and I would agree to a counteroffer of maybe P80 ($6) from the rider,” said one inDrive operator who asked not to be named. “But now the same ride is offered for P50 ($3.7) on the app and I end up accepting P60 ($4.5).”

One workaround is drivers asking riders to pay more than the quoted fare on the app but inDrive has condemned this practice.

“Some customers are understanding when you ask for a bit more because they can see our struggles but others will give you a very low rating,” another driver told TechCabal.

In October 2024, inDrive announced that it would launch in Francistown, Botswana’s second city, deepening its presence in the country. However, it will face competition from Estonian ride-hailing giant Bolt, setting the stage for a battle for marketshare that may just see the drivers eke out some wins.

Share this article