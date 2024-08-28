👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya considers Safaricom’s ISP suggestions

(L-R) Belal El-Megharbel and Daniel Yu of MaxAB and Wasoko respectively.

As far as mergers and acquisitions go in Africa’s tech ecosystem, the Wasoko-MaxAB merger is one of the most significant. Both B2B e-commerce companies, with base operations in Kenya and Egypt respectively, have joined forces to create a dominant player in the African B2B e-commerce market.

Talks of an all-stock merger have been ongoing since December 2023. Initially expected to be completed in March 2024, the deal was marred by multiple layoffs, court lawsuits, and delays due to reasons Daniel Yu, Wasoko CEO, claimed were “sensitive.”

Mergers, depending on the nature, typically take six months to complete. However, complications could arise that might take the negotiations well over a year. But both companies will now look to put all that squabbling behind them. Yu and MaxAB CEO, Belal El-Megharbel, will serve as co-CEOs in the newly merged company. New details reveal that the deal is a 50-50 merger.

The merger will combine the strengths of both companies, combining Wasoko’s network of merchants in East Africa with MaxAB’s expertise in B2B beverage supply in North Africa. With this partnership, the combined entity—yet to be renamed—will operate across East, Central, and Northern African regions.

This will allow the combined entity to offer a wider range of products and services to a larger customer base.

Wasoko-MaxAB will focus on raising additional funding—a claim Yu has not denied—cutting costs on non-profitable markets, and growing its buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) product.

B2B e-commerce in Africa has become a difficult beast with funded companies like Copia Global shutting down this year. However, with the combined advantage, Yu and El-Megharbel will be hopeful for a turnaround of their companies’ struggles and growth in their standing in the tough B2B e-commerce climate.