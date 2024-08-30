At the 2024 AWS Summit in Johannesburg, 8,000 stakeholders gathered at the Sandton Convention Center on 29 August to discuss the latest trends in cloud computing. From the presentations and demonstrations at the stalls scattered across the 11,000 square metre exhibition hall, startups and corporates are evolving their cloud computing use cases to take advantage of the technology’s evolving capabilities.

There was a demonstration of a generative AI-powered dictation product which enables the virtually impaired to transform their spoken words into written words.

“Through the cloud-powered database, this product enables the virtually impaired to type and draw just like you and me,” the presenter tells the wide-eyed audience.

Women In Tech panel session at the AWS Summit in Johannesburg. (Image source: AWS)

At the keynote stage, David Brown, vice president of AWS compute and networking, showed how Ghanaian health tech startup mPharma uses cloud computing to scale its inventory management solutions to hospitals.

“Every modern business is a data business and cloud computing allows them to focus on using this data to build products without having to worry about the intricacies of how to manage it,” Brown tells the audience.

Media roundtable discussion featuring from L-R, David Brown (Vice President, AWS Compute and Networking Services) , Aasif Karachi(Director: Strategic Alliance Leader at Deloitte , Chris Erasmus (Country General Manager, South Africa, AWS and Strini Mudaly (Vice President of Information and Communication, Gold Fields). (Image source: AWS)

Capitec, South Africa’s largest bank by clients with over 22 million customers, has also deployed its robocall-detection product on AWS. The product informs customers whether they are talking to a legitimate Capitec staff or a potential fraudster.

“So far we have analysed over 5 million calls which helps our customers stay safe and protected from potential fraud,” said Blessing Mgaga, Capitec’s division executive of retail client experience delivery.

Whether it is bringing medicines closer to homes, helping the virtually impaired write down their thoughts or tackling digital fraud, one thing is clear–cloud computing use cases in Africa are expansive. With AI taking the foray and enabling innovators to build even more products, cloud computing will play a vital role in providing the requisite compute power to bring the innovations to life.

