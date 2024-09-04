👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Flip the crypto coin

Image source: Pymnts

Persona non grata is a Latin phrase that translates to “unwelcome person” and is used to describe someone who is officially declared undesirable or unwelcome by a government.

This dictum may explain the Nigerian government’s stance on crypto.

Crypto regulation in Nigeria has been a rollercoaster. After lifting a two-year crypto ban in December, the government had a change of heart. In the following months, it showed signs that it still frowned against digital assets.

The government blocked the websites of crypto exchanges and warned against P2P trades. Executives of Binance who had come into the country to resolve the blocked access were arrested, with one executive still in detention. Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also froze 1,000 bank accounts linked to crypto trade.

If you’ve followed till now, you’ll get a sense that crypto may not be fully welcomed in the country. And while the SEC may have issued its first crypto licences to Quidax and Busha, banks and fintechs across the country are playing it safe.

While the Nigerian SEC has released new guardrails for crypto transactions in the country, banks claim that they are unclear and difficult to follow. While the newly licensed entities are optimistic about a good rapport with banks and fintech, the banks have made their point clear that they’ll only engage when they receive instructions from the CBN.