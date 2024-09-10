👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The perks of the gig economy

Michael Okoh and Chike Ononye, Co-founders of Thepeer. Image Source: Google

Returns on VC funding are all or nothing. VCs either get outsized returns from their investment (or sometimes 2x the money invested) or nothing at all. According to figures from Andreessen Horowitz, one of the world’s largest VC firms, 6% of startups in a portfolio drive 60% of the returns.

However, in some rare cases, founders tend to return VC dollars when they back out of their pursuit.

This was the case for the founders of Nigerian fintech, Thepeer, which set out to connect fintechs across the continent for easy money movement. After the founders decided that the product had not found scale, they closed down the startup and returned $357,000 of the $1.35 million funding it received. The refund math suggests that an angel investor who wrote a $10,000 cheque would have received a $2,280 refund.

While the idea was great, the startup couldn’t grow at the scale needed for a venture-backed company. According to its financials, Thepeer generated less than $1,000 in revenue in the first three quarters of 2023.

At the time of its shutdown, the fintech had about $450,000 in the bank, money enough to find a product market fit. But the fintech founders decided otherwise.

“Despite what seemed like a significant runway, we forecasted that we would not be able to onboard and drive integration of our services with customers at a fast enough rate to achieve scale and sufficient revenue,”

The startup shut down in April this year, marking a close to its 3 year. Thepeer is not the only startup to have shut down this year due to a lack of traction. In January, Cova, a Nigerian wealthtech startup that allows users to track their assets in one place shut down due to a lack of traction. Cova had one year of runway left in the bank.