👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Xero’s big splash in South Africa

In finance, fraud is inevitable. It’s the most common crime in the UK, making up nearly half of all criminal activities in the region.

Despite its prevalence, there appears to be no definitive solution to fraud, as bad actors continuously evolve their tactics and find new ways to exploit the system.

In Nigeria, banks lost $25.7 million to fraud in Q2 2024, marking a staggering 1,784.94% increase from the previous quarter.

Several startups are tackling fraud in Nigeria’s financial sector by developing digital identity verification and detection tools to curb fraudulent activities. The thinking is that by properly identifying customers, the incidence of fraud can be reduced through documentation of perpetrators and information sharing.

Regfyl, one of the newer entrants, has raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding from Rally Cap, Techstars, DCG, Musha Ventures, Africa Fintech Collective, and others. Founded in 2023 by Tunde Ibidapo-Obe and Tomiwa Erinosho, the startup helps businesses streamline customer onboarding, monitor transactions, and prevent fraud and already serves 20 businesses, including Cowrywise, VFD Bank, and Piggyvest.

In an ecosystem where fraud is a growing concern and fraud prevention is a saturated market, Regfyl offers a unified platform that integrates Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, transaction monitoring, and regulatory reporting—features that competitors like SmileID, Dojah, and Youverify offer separately.

The startup uses a subscription model, charging ₦2 million ($1,220) annually for full access and also charging per-use fees for individual screenings.

Despite the rise of Regfyl and similar platforms, fraud continues to thrive. One reason may be that technology, while essential, isn’t a silver bullet. Gaps in enforcement, the sophistication of fraudsters, and inconsistent adoption of tools by businesses leave room for bad actors.

Regfyl’s goal is to close these gaps by being a one-stop shop for compliance, but the challenge remains whether this tech-led approach can truly curb the rising tide of fraud in Nigeria.