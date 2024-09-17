👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – How CashAfrica is tapping into Nigeria’s payments game

Image source: Faith Omoniyi/TechCabal

CashAfrica’s pitch is pretty simple: why bother with cards when you can use your smartphone to pull cash from a Point-of-Sale terminal? In a country where almost everyone has a phone but far fewer have bank cards, the fintech is hoping this will be the future of payments in Nigeria.

By eliminating card partnerships, CashAfrica significantly cuts costs and improves profit margins, a challenge often faced by Nigerian fintechs dealing with foreign card schemes.

There are clear hurdles: for CashAfrica to thrive, a lot more Nigerians will need to have NFC-enabled phones—and, just as importantly, they’ll need to know how to use them. The tech is promising, but it’s not much good if your customers don’t have the hardware or aren’t sure how to make it work.

Both challenges create a real problem for CashAfrica. User education is timely and costly, and only high-end Samsung and Apple models—which together make up 46% of Nigeria’s smartphone market—come with NFC capabilities. That leaves a significant chunk of the population out of the equation, shrinking CashAfrica’s potential customer base before they’ve even started.

Yet, CashAfrica CEO Malik Asamu chooses to see the positives. His strategy, instead of rational optimism, in a market that is not ready yet is obvious through his comment:

“We believe more NFC-enabled phones will be imported. You don’t want to ride on a wave of innovation when it is sinking. We believe tap to pay is new in Nigeria and we want to be among the first to the market.”

It will also count banks and fintechs as customers as it tries to convince them to adopt its tap-to-pay service.

