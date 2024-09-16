👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Is Starlink Finally Coming to South Africa?

GIF source: Tenor

Starlink could be only weeks away from getting regulatory approval in South Africa.

Founder Elon Musk is now in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa to bring the satellite internet service provider (ISP) to the country.

Since Starlink began its march into African markets in 2022, most southern African countries have been tough nuts for it to crack. In Botswana for example, where it recently got licenced, it had its licence application blocked for more than six months. In Zimbabwe, Starlink can only operate through agents, dealers, and ISPs that the government must clear.

South Africa’s own laws require that foreign companies cede 30% of their ownership to historically disadvantaged groups (like marginalised people of colour and women.) But that has always been a fool’s errand because as a privately-held company, there is likely reluctance from Starlink or SpaceX, its parent company, to meet this requirement.

Now, post-meeting, Ramaphosa is singing a new tune, calling for Musk to invest in the country:

“I have had discussions with him and have said, Elon, you have become so successful and you’re investing in a variety of countries. I want you to come home and invest here.”

With South Africa’s broadband issues driving up the demand for Starlink in the country, there is an opportunity here for Musk’s high-speed internet. Its entry into South Africa could shake up the ISP market dominated by companies like Telkom, MTN, and Vodacom.

It’s the win South Africans are looking for, but regulators are not budging yet. Who knows? Ramaphosa’s new endorsement could be key for Musk.