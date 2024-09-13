👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The long haul

Image source: Tenor

Acquiring a fintech operating licence in Kenya is a long and complicated process. It can take up to two years to get an operating licence, mainly because the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has strict rules.

Fintechs must prove they meet capital requirements, consumer protection, and anti-money laundering requirements. As Kenya’s fintech space grows, the CBK has become even more cautious, adding more time to the approval process.

Only a few fintechs like Flutterwave have managed to extend their services to Kenya. They do this by partnering with local banks or mobile operators like Safaricom’s M-PESA or Airtel Money to enter the market. Others, like Nigerian fintech Rise, choose the M&A option.

The reality is that fintech is still fairly new in Africa, and regulators are cautious due to past money laundering issues. This often complicates the process. However, licence passporting could ease this by allowing fintechs to operate across multiple countries with a single licence.

Here’s Kenn Abuya reporting for TechCabal;

“Imagine you have a driver’s licence issued in Kenya. With ‘licence passporting’, you could drive your car in other countries in Eastern or Southern Africa without applying for a separate driving licence from each country. No African country has adopted licence passporting.”

Passporting could be a good plan. For this to work, central banks need to come together, at least regionally, to agree on rigorous standards to vet fintechs. Even a continent-wide passporting through the African Union is also a possibility; but first, the issue of money-laundering rife in fintech still poses a problem.

The order of achieving this looks somewhat like this: fintechs coming together to stop money laundering and fraud, then this makes a stronger case for the passporting idea that has been floated in the space.

In the meantime, fintechs looking to enter Kenya need to be prepared for a long, careful process to get fully licenced and operational.