👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Moove’s new move

The irony of Kenya’s relationship with money and debt is in how it is willing to forgo expenses in renovating one of its most important airport assets, only to turn around to reduce its tax net.

Finance minister John Mbadi plans to cut value-added tax (VAT) from 16% down to 14%, and companies will pay 5% less on corporate taxes.

Kenya is facing a debt-sustainability crisis, and if anything, its focus should be on making sure it meets these obligations. If you’re not familiar with economics speak, it means that Kenya needs to raise more money.

Tax cuts won’t necessarily help Kenya do that. Kenya’s tax base is already short on what it owes. How will the government plug budget deficits if it cuts revenue collections?

But again, the move might also suggest that Kenya still struggles with tax compliance. As at 2021, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reported a compliance rate of 59%, less than its 65% target.

Kenya is between a hard place and a rock: it needs to raise money, but then, it is not collecting nearly enough in proposed tax amounts. Minister Mbadi thinks cutting taxes in the medium term will increase compliance.

There is only one winner here. Reduced taxes will unburden Kenyans and free up disposable income for them to spend. We could see higher consumer spending in the coming months if this is implemented. Since its bill was met with opposition in June, Kenya has been looking for ways to increase revenue.

It is also planning to introduce the eco-levy. With consumers spending more money on everyday items, the use for biodegradables like nylons as byproducts will increase. Companies that produce them will still pay more taxes on these items.

However, even with this plan, though it might appease Kenyans, it doesn’t look likely to be sustainable in the long haul.