👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Ride-Hailing Woes and Banking Trends

Eke Urum, CEO of Rise, and Eric Asuma, co-founder of Hisa

While Nigeria’s Access Bank is easily the busiest M&A machine in the financial services space, fintech startup Risevest isn’t doing badly either. Two months after we first reported that it was in talks to buy the Kenyan fintech startup Hisa, the deal has officially closed. It’s Risevest’s second acquisition in a little under a year.

Anatomy of the deal: Risevest and Hisa are fintech startups allowing a growing class of African retail investors access to global stocks and other investment options like real estate. An acquisition of Hisa, which has been approved by Kenya’s markets authority, allows Risevest to expand to Kenya without any hassle. Without this acquisition, getting a licence to operate a fintech in Kenya may have taken up to two years.

How much did this deal cost? Risevest and Hisa prefer not to say, although one person with direct knowledge of the deal said it was a cash and stock deal. While a 2022 fund raise valued Hisa at $5 million, it’s doubtful that it would have sold for anywhere near that price. Watch out for Kenn’s article on why this deal made sense for Hisa.

A nose for a deal? Risevest acquired Nigerian fintech Chaka in September 2023—it also declined to share the specifics of that deal. That deal made sense because it allowed Risevest to expand its slew of licences, said one person familiar with the deal. Chaka for instance, offered Nigerian stocks and was one of the first companies to receive a digital sub-broker licence from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Given that both companies’ investors were interested in making the 2023 deal happen, it is likely to have been a stock-only deal.

Will we continue to see savvy dealmaking from Risevest as it adds more infinity stones spots more opportunities? Its CEO artfully sidestepped that question.

However, he spoke to us on what the future holds for Hisa under new ownership.

