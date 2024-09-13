Where to buy the iPhone 16 in Nigeria, Kenya, UG, SA, & prices

The iPhone 16 series has been released, and it’s expected to generate significant demand across Africa. For consumers in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, and Ghana, the iPhone 16 series will be available through various retail and telecom channels from 20th of September, 2024. Below is a guide to where you can buy the iPhone 16 series in these countries, along with the likely prices for each model in both local currency and USD.

1. Nigeria:

Apple’s Official Store (Online)

Jumia Nigeria (E-commerce platform)

(E-commerce platform) Konga (E-commerce platform)

(E-commerce platform) Slot Nigeria (Physical stores)

(Physical stores) Pointek (Physical stores)

Likely prices (NGN):

iPhone 16 : ₦1,567,500 ($950)

: ₦1,567,500 ($950) iPhone 16 Plus : ₦1,773,750 (~$1,075)

: ₦1,773,750 (~$1,075) iPhone 16 Pro : ₦2,186,250 (~$1,325)

: ₦2,186,250 (~$1,325) iPhone 16 Pro Max: ₦2,508,000 (~$1,520)

2. Kenya:

Apple’s Official Store (Online) (Pre-order Available here)

(Pre-order Available here) Jumia Kenya (E-commerce platform)

(E-commerce platform) Safaricom (Telecom provider offering contract deals)

(Telecom provider offering contract deals) Phonelink Kenya (Physical electronics store)

Likely prices (KES):

iPhone 16 : KSh 135,000 (~$950)

: KSh 135,000 (~$950) iPhone 16 Plus : KSh 153,000 (~$1,075)

: KSh 153,000 (~$1,075) iPhone 16 Pro : KSh 188,000 (~$1,325)

: KSh 188,000 (~$1,325) iPhone 16 Pro Max: KSh 214,000 (~$1,520)

3. Uganda:

Apple’s Official Store (Online) (Pre-order Available here)

(Pre-order Available here) Jumia Uganda (E-commerce platform)

(E-commerce platform) MTN Uganda (Telecom provider offering contract deals)

(Telecom provider offering contract deals) Banana Phone World (Physical electronics store)

Likely prices (UGX):

iPhone 16 : UGX 3,560,000 (~$950)

: UGX 3,560,000 (~$950) iPhone 16 Plus : UGX 4,000,000 (~$1,075)

: UGX 4,000,000 (~$1,075) iPhone 16 Pro : UGX 4,950,000 (~$1,325)

: UGX 4,950,000 (~$1,325) iPhone 16 Pro Max: UGX 5,680,000 (~$1,520)

4. South Africa:

Apple’s Official Store (Online) (Pre-order Available here)

(Pre-order Available here) iStore South Africa (Physical and online Apple reseller) (Pre-order Available here)

(Physical and online Apple reseller) (Pre-order Available here) Takealot (E-commerce platform)

(E-commerce platform) Vodacom (Telecom provider offering contract deals)

Likely prices (ZAR):

iPhone 16 : R18,000 (~$950)

: R18,000 (~$950) iPhone 16 Plus : R20,500 (~$1,075)

: R20,500 (~$1,075) iPhone 16 Pro : R25,200 (~$1,325)

: R25,200 (~$1,325) iPhone 16 Pro Max: R29,000 (~$1,520)

5. Where to get iPhone 16 in Ghana

Apple’s Official Store (Online) (Pre-order Available here)

(Pre-order Available here) Jumia Ghana (E-commerce platform)

(E-commerce platform) Franko Trading (Physical electronics store)

(Physical electronics store) MTN Ghana (Telecom provider offering contract deals)

Likely prices (GHS):

iPhone 16 : GHS 11,000 (~$950)

: GHS 11,000 (~$950) iPhone 16 Plus : GHS 12,500 (~$1,075)

: GHS 12,500 (~$1,075) iPhone 16 Pro : GHS 15,000 (~$1,325)

: GHS 15,000 (~$1,325) iPhone 16 Pro Max: GHS 17,000 (~$1,520)

Factors that may affect iPhone 16 prices in Africa

Exchange rates fluctuations

Import taxes and duties

Shipping and logistics costs

Retailer pricing strategies

Supply and demand dynamics

Local competition among brands

Government regulations and policies

Economic conditions in each country

Note: The exchange rates used in this article are approximate and based on current average market rates. They are subject to change and may vary depending on your research, the time of purchase, the location, and the payment method. It is advisable to confirm the exact rates at the time of purchase from local vendors or financial institutions especially if you will be converting from your local currency to pay in dollars.

Final thoughts on where to buy the iPhone 16 in Nigeria, Kenya, UG, SA, & prices

The iPhone 16 series will be available for purchase both online and in physical stores in these countries. Major e-commerce platforms like Jumia, and telecom providers such as MTN, will offer various models, including the possibility of contract deals. For those buying through physical stores, it’s best to check with authorized Apple resellers for warranties and genuine products. With prices ranging from $950 to $1,520, depending on the model and country, consumers have plenty of options to suit their budgets and preferences.

