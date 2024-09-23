👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Access Bank records FX gains

Image | Reuters

On Friday, Kenya’s Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by a labour court filed in April 2023. The ruling meant Meta could face trial over the mass layoff of content moderators in the country.

About 185 ex-content moderators filed a lawsuit against Sama, a third-party company hired by Meta to moderate Facebook content. These workers, who had the challenging task of filtering out hours of disturbing material from social media, sued Sama for poor working conditions and unjust layoffs.

A case in 2022, filed by ex-Sama worker Daniel Motaung, sued Sama for being wrongfully dismissed for trying to form a union to lobby the company for better pay. Motaung’s case was previously dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Meta had also argued that it was not a direct employer and couldn’t be sued in Kenya.

However, the new ruling by the Court of Appeal lumps the two cases and rules that both Meta and Sama could be responsible for paying $1.6 billion in compensation to these ex-workers.

Mercy Mutemi, a representative counsel for the ex-Sama workers said of the ruling, “Meta being sued in Kenya is a wake-up call for all Big Tech companies to pay attention to the human rights violations taking place along their value chains.”