👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – The Blame Game

CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso

There are two ways to view Nigeria’s inflation: through the eyes of a structuralist or a monetarist. The structuralists believe that since food prices constitute about 55% of the Consumer Price Index, the measure of inflation, and Nigeria’s notoriously low credit penetration (14%) render the effects of interest rate increases inefficient, inflation is driven by issues like poor crop yields, crumbling infrastructure, and rampant insecurity.

Monetarists, however, believe that Nigeria’s history of recklessly printing money is the driver of inflation. In eight years, the money supply tripled as the CBN financed government spending. When the liquidity of an economy increases that rapidly, too much money chases too few goods. This leads to an increase in the price of goods as the law of demand and supply kicks in.

Evidence tells us that the right way to look at the cause of Nigeria’s inflation is through the lens of a monetarist. Structural issues are not unique to Nigeria; most African countries also face insecurity, low crop yields, and infrastructure bottlenecks, but the growth of the money supply is unique to Nigeria.

Under Emefiele, a structuralist approach was used to bring down inflation but it led to some of the highest inflation rates ever recorded. And it seems that we are still on the same path. In just one year of Yemi Cardoso’s tenure as the current central bank governor, the money supply has doubled.

The current strategy of raising interest rates to curb inflation has proven ineffective, as the devaluation of the naira has deterred foreign investors, demand for the dollar remains high, and the money supply continues to grow.

The central bank must coordinate with fiscal authorities to rein in deficit financing and implement fiscal rules that limit excessive liquidity injections into the economy. Until monetary policy gets its house in order, we can expect Nigeria’s inflation to remain stubborn.