After nine months without mobile internet, Adams Ojo, who is sentimental about his 9Mobile number, figured it was worth a last shot before switching network providers. He learned he was not alone when he visited a 9Mobile office at Ikota Shopping Complex, VGC area of Lagos. Hundreds of other 9Mobile customers who had similar issues wanted answers.

“Fibre cuts are responsible for network blackouts at Addo Road and Badore, and down to Sangotedo areas,” said one employee at the 9Mobile office. “There is network service from Ikota down to Ikate, Lekki.”

One customer who lives in Lekki Phase One claimed 9Mobile’s network is often erratic.

The service problems extend to other cities. Bolu Faramade, who lives in Ogun state, has since switched network providers.

“Customer care agents were always not responding. They’ll keep you on the line till you get tired and move on. Or they keep opening tickets every time you call,” she told TechCabal.

9mobile did not respond to a request for comments.

Mercy Etim, who lives in Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State, and used 9Mobile as her primary network for years, has also moved on.

While LightHouse Telecommunications acquired 9mobile in July 2024, the company’s deep-seated issues and reputation as the sickman of the telecoms industry remain.

With a decline in infrastructure investment, the quality of 9Mobile’s network has suffered forcing customers to migrate to competitors. From March 2024 to March 2022, over 1.1 million subscribers ditched 9mobile. MTN Nigeria gained 6.6 million in the same period.

Nigeria’s fourth largest mobile network operator did not add a foot of fibre optic cable to its 4,650km of fibre from 2018 to 2022. Market leader MTN Nigeria has 35,000km of fibre cables deployed.

“Telecoms is a capital-intensive business. Even networks with significant investments still struggle with quality of service issues as a result of congestion in certain areas,” said one senior telecom executive who asked not to be named.

