👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – AI for Africa, by Africa

Image Source: TechCabal

Day one of Moonshot was filled with conversations around AI. From TED-style AI talks to product demos and panel sessions, AI was on the lips of almost every speaker—at least on the main stage. Even Nigeria’s tech minister, Bosun Tijani, joined the conversation.

“We would have failed our people and the future generations if we sleep on artificial intelligence because these are a set of technologies that will control what you think, how you think, and how you do everything,” Bosun Tijani said during a fireside chat.

After the Minister’s fireside chat, Bayo Adekunmbi, a professional with over 22 years of experience in AI, gave a powerful TED talk on how Africa can export the next generation of AI talent. In an age where global companies are falling over one another to secure AI talents, Africa may be the biggest winner. Bayo’s argument has also been echoed by different AI professionals we have spoken with in the past including Nigeria’s tech minister.

Although data has been the biggest challenge in AI adoption on the continent, other challenges, like digital literacy also hinder the application of the technology. However, panellists at this session think there might be a way out—using voice data. This workaround is currently being employed by startups across the continent. Startups now employ agents to gather audio recordings from users.

While the continent continues to find ways to fill its AI data deficit, Yemi Keri, CEO of Heckerbella believes it is the responsibility of you and me to upload and contribute data for AI systems. How? By talking about your culture and languages on social media. Imagine a LinkedIn post talking about your state of origin and culture!

Overall, we had an enjoyable time learning about how AI is shaping personal and business interactions. Tomorrow, the creative economy takes centre stage and we’ll be having creators like Layi Wasabi, Editi Effiong, and Jade Osiberu. See you around!