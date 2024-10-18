👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Big bank problems

Image Source: Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images.

Imagine the frustration of being unable to access your hard-earned money. That’s the unfortunate reality for many GTBank customers in Nigeria, left stranded by a recent system migration that has disrupted banking services.

In September, my colleague Muktar reported that GTBank—a Nigerian bank with 32.8 million retail customers—was finalising a switch to a new core banking system. For the uninitiated, a core banking system is the engine of the bank. Think of it as software that banks use to manage all their essential banking operations, including customer accounts, deposits, withdrawals, loans, and transfers.

Changing a core banking system is no small feat, especially because it involves moving massive amounts of customer data. For GTbank, with its 32 million users, that process is not a small ask.

Although the bank has announced—on at least two occasions—that it has completed the switch to its new banking system, Finacle, customers are telling a different story. Many have taken to social media to report persistent issues, ranging from being unable to perform transactions to cases of erroneous debits and credits.

These disruptions are happening because changing a bank’s core banking application causes short-term service interruptions due to the complexity and time required for the migration. While Sterling Bank and Zenith Bank customers also experienced similar issues, GTBank’s migration has caused the longest disruptions.

One consultant who spoke to me claims that total integration takes months to complete and often takes longer than expected because of the “meticulous” attention to detail required to avoid errors and ensure data integrity.

One product manager at a big Nigerian bank claims that banks typically integrate slowly to mitigate fraud. Banks have established security measures and fraud detection systems in place, and a sudden, complete switch to a new platform could disrupt these systems, creating potential vulnerabilities.

GTBank’s migration to the Finacle platform, which began in the fourth quarter of 2023, is proving to be no exception.