Image Source: The Gazette NGR

Mergers and acquisitions are big deals (pun intended). So, when MainOne, the first private company to land a submarine cable and build a tier III data centre, was acquired by Equinix on April 5, 2022, for $320 million, it hogged the headlines.

An exit for an infrastructure business proved that Nigeria’s tech ecosystem was finally getting the attention it deserved. For competitors, it was a wake-up call—Equinix, with an $84 billion market capitalisation and 260 data centres globally, was now in Nigeria.

For MainOne employees, there may have been some anxiety about their jobs initially—redundancies are common in mergers and acquisitions. But two years on, with the post-merger integration completed, employees will receive pay bumps in March 2025 after signing new contracts.

Equinix is also expanding its operations in Nigeria, increasing the number of data centres from two to five. Three new data centres are currently under construction, and the company plans to grow its fibre cable network in Nigeria’s South-South region.

Some changes came with the integration. MDXi, the unit that manages data centres, will now be called Equinix, while MainOne, which handles submarine cables and connectivity, will be rebranded as MainOne, Solutions by Equinix.

Equinix is already expanding into other African countries, such as South Africa. How far is the company willing to go in its African foray?