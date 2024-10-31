👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Glo’s new glow

Image Source: Zikoko Memes

What do you do when your boat hits a rough patch? You call on a trusted captain to help navigate the storm.

Nigeria’s third-largest telecom, Globacom, is currently weathering a storm and looking for great hands to steady its ship. The telco suffered a hack that locked its staff out of all communications channels. It also saw a 69% decline in its active customers.

Yet, the telco is making a concerted effort to drive a turnaround. Last week, Globacom appointed Ahmad Farroukh as its new CEO.

Farroukh, who has over two decades of experience as a telco expert, has been called to steady Glo’s rocky boat. Farroukh’s telecom journey began in 1995 as CEO of Investcom Group in Lebanon. He later took on top roles at MTN Group, serving as CEO of MTN Nigeria from 2006 to 2010 and later as CEO of MTN South Africa in 2014. He also held leadership positions as CEO of Mobily in Saudi Arabia and most recently, at Smile Communications Nigeria.

Farroukh holds a Master’s in Business Administration and Accounting from the Lebanese American University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from New York, USA.

While Globacom is yet to make Farroukh’s appointment official, people familiar with the matter say the telco has notified the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), The company has also appointed a new board and has gotten approval from the regulator.