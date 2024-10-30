👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Africa’s latest unicorn

Image Source: Wunmi Eunice/TechCabal

Africa has just minted its latest unicorn.

For a continent that has witnessed reduced VC investment, yesterday’s announcement by Moniepoint, Nigeria’s leading fintech, was a breath of fresh air. The fintech company announced that it had raised $110 million in Series C funding, giving it a $1 billion valuation and making it the continent’s eighth unicorn.

The valuation comes at a high praise as Moniepoint almost tripled its previous valuation of $400 million when it last raised $55 million.

Moniepoint which already has a strong presence in Nigeria will use the new funding to expand across the continent. People familiar with the fintech’s plan say it will expand across the continent through strategic acquisition. The startup is expected to begin those acquisitions in Kenya, with talks underway.

Moniepoint raise comes at a time when funding is particularly hard to come by on the continent. African start-ups attracted a total of $1.4 billion in the first three quarters of the year, down 38% on the same period last year, according to the funding tracker Africa: the Big Deal.

The new fundraise is also a win for previous investors who might have exited in the new funding round.