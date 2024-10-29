👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Lights out, banking apps down

Image Source: Zikoko Memes

If you use a tier-1 bank, you may have experienced a service disruption in the early hours of Wednesday, October 9, 2024. You probably blamed the disruption on the ongoing technological changes by several Nigerian banks. You were wrong.

What happened was a power outage at a data centre operated by MainOne, a major internet provider for most Nigerian banks. The one-hour outage knocked several Nigerian banks offline and affected millions of customers. That’s why you couldn’t access your bank app that morning.

We will tell you why this is a big deal.

Think of your bank as a car and MainOne as the engine. The bank needs a reliable infrastructure—especially secure network connectivity—to function efficiently. MainOne provides that connectivity.

Urgent situations, they say, call for urgent measures. One person familiar with the situation told me that at least three chief technology officers (CTOs) of the affected banks visited the data centre hours after the outage happened.

Another person said a faulty circuit breaker caused the power outage. Data centres like MainOne’s consume significant amounts of power so they rely on multiple power sources, including utility and diesel generators.

While MainOne has since fixed the problem, the incident is just another reminder of how important connectivity is to a bank’s operations. If you call the internet the lifeblood of a bank, you won’t be wrong.