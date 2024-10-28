👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A Sterling sales pitch

Good morning! ☀️
The Future is Female Mentorship Programme, a media and PR training programme, announced its 20 female finalists for the 2024 edition. Healthcare, AI, agritech, and climate tech startups stood out in the latest announcement.
In other news, Apple is about to announce its smallest computer ever.
The Apple Mac Mini, introduced in 2005 as the most affordable Mac in Apple’s lineup, is about to get even smaller. The size of the PC, which has not changed much since inception, will now become as small as the size of a DVD case.
The shrink in size of the Mac Mini is thanks to Apple’s new M4 chip. The company also plans to release new versions of its devices with the M4 chips in the coming months, including iMac desktop and MacBook Pro.
Banking
Sterling bank pitches its core banking software to other financial institutions
Let me tell you the most shocking thing I heard last week: core banking software—the pesky stuff banks buy so we can send money to each other—costs about ₦25 billion per year ($15.3 million). Yet, it’s a drop in the ocean for Nigeria’s biggest banks.
These banks will only spend 1% of their half-year revenue on core banking costs.
Yet, not everyone is a tier-1 bank. When you’re not valued at trillions of naira, you may not always want to splash the cash on core banking software.
Sterling Bank, for example, chose to build its own banking software. But building a banking software from scratch is also expensive.
That’s where other plans come in, like selling the software to other banks and grabbing a share of those billions they spend.
Look out for my article later today on who Sterling is already speaking to.
Read Moniepoint’s Case Study on Funding Women
After losing their mother, Azeezat and her siblings struggled to keep Olaiya Foods afloat. Now, with Moniepoint, they’re transforming Nigeria’s local buka scene. Click here for a deep dive into how Moniepoint is helping her and other women entrepreneurs overcome their funding challenges.
Telco
NCC cautions Starlink for price hike
On October 1, 2024, Starlink surprised its Nigerian customers by doubling subscription prices. The satellite internet service provider increased its residential plan from ₦38,000 ($24) to ₦75,000 ($48).
While Starlink chalked up price increases to macroeconomic conditions, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the company didn’t get regulatory approval for the price increase.
One person with knowledge of the matter claimed Starlink wrote the NCC for approval to increase prices but did not wait for a response before implementing new prices., The NCC ordered Starlink to halt its price increase because it contravened “Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, and Starlink’s Licence Conditions regarding tariffs.”
While Starlink reversed the price increase, the NCC isn’t done yet.
The NCC will demand a formal response on why Starlink did not wait before increasing prices, familiar with the matter said.
Issue USD and Euro accounts with Fincra
Whether you run an online marketplace, a remittance fintech, a payroll, a freelance platform or a cross-border payment app, Fincra’s multicurrency account API allows you to instantly create accounts in USD and EUR for customers without the stress of setting up a local account. Get started today.
Banking
Stanbic Kenya cops latest Temenos technology in core banking upgrade
Stanbic Bank Kenya, a Kenyan subsidiary of the Stanbic IBTC Holdings, recently announced that it upgraded its core banking software from Temenos T24 R17 to the newer cloud-based T24 R23. The vertical core banking switch, which started early in 2024, was finally completed on October 21.
The bank suffered downtimes during the upgrade, which is now par for the course for many banks that are switching core banking platforms. Banks improve their technology to make its lending and banking services better.
This tech upgrade made sense for Stanbic Bank Kenya as it plans to deal with emerging cyber threats which have been haunting Kenyan banks. Ecobank Kenya and Equity Group were previously targets in card fraud schemes where fraudsters stole millions of dollars.
Stanbic Bank Kenya is one of the moderately large banks in the country with 266,000 customers and controlling 5.8% market share in the lending business.
The new T24 R23 platform provides core banking capabilities across account management, loans, payments, and transfers. It also offers quick customisation features specific to the bank’s needs by only writing a few lines of Java codes.
Stanbic Bank Kenya started using the Temenos technology in 2010. R23 is Stanbic’s bet to provide faster banking services to its customers.
Yet, it is unclear if the tech upgrade applied to other banks in Stanbic IBTC Group’s portfolio—which operates banks in 20 countries. For instance, the Stanbic Nigeria bank experienced a 24-hour downtime on October 10 where customers were not able to use their bank apps. The Nigerian lender has not confirmed if this was also due to a core banking switch.
Introducing Pay with Pocket on Paystack Checkout
Paystack merchants in Nigeria can now accept payments from PocketApp’s 2 million+ customers. Learn more →
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$67,576.39
|
+ 0.71%
|
+ 2.44%
|Ether
|$2,475.45
|
– 0.14%
|
– 8.00%
|AI Companions
|
$0.09699
|
+ 2.38%
|
– 1.66%
|Solana
|$173.33
|
+ 0.38%
|
+ 9.65%
* Data as of 06:00 AM WAT, October 28, 2024.
Jobs
- Platos Health – Product Marketing Manager – Lagos, Nigeria
- CredPal – Mid-level Backend Developer – Lagos, Nigeria
- Flutterwave – Backend Engineer, Frontend Engineer, Compliance Officer – Hybrid (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Jobberman Nigeria – Digital Marketer – Lagos, Nigeria
- KPMG Nigeria – Strategy Consultant – Abuja, Nigeria
- Renmoney – Growth Manager, Head of Legal & Compliance, Head of Contact Centre – Lagos, Nigeria
- Nosmas – Full stack Developer – Lagos, Nigeria
- Earnipay– Digital Marketing Specialist, Content Marketing Specialist – Hybrid (Lagos, Nigeria)
- Paystack – Finance and Strategy Specialist – Lagos, Nigeria
- Norebase – Finance Lead – Abuja, Nigeria
- Qore – Product Manager – Lagos, Nigeria
Issue virtual USD cards for you and your customers
Do you want to issue virtual USD cards for your customers and business expenses? Use Kora’s APIs to issue cards, customise your card program, and set your customers’ funding limit to your risk level. Get started here.
Written by: Faith Omoniyi & Emmanuel Nwosu
Edited by: Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- Entering Tech: tech career insights and opportunities in your inbox every Wednesday at 10 AM WAT.
- TC Scoops: breaking news from TechCabal
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.