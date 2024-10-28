👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A Sterling sales pitch

Good morning! ☀️

The Future is Female Mentorship Programme, a media and PR training programme, announced its 20 female finalists for the 2024 edition. Healthcare, AI, agritech, and climate tech startups stood out in the latest announcement.

In other news, Apple is about to announce its smallest computer ever.

The Apple Mac Mini, introduced in 2005 as the most affordable Mac in Apple’s lineup, is about to get even smaller. The size of the PC, which has not changed much since inception, will now become as small as the size of a DVD case.

The shrink in size of the Mac Mini is thanks to Apple’s new M4 chip. The company also plans to release new versions of its devices with the M4 chips in the coming months, including iMac desktop and MacBook Pro.