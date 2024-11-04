In a surprise move, Starlink has paused new subscriptions in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and five neighbouring regions, citing high demand straining its network capacity. The five regions are Kiambu, Machakos, Narok, Murang’a, and Nakuru.

Starlink said its network capacity could not support additional customers, highlighting the company’s rising popularity in Kenya but raising questions about its capacity to scale in densely populated urban areas.

“Nairobi and neighbouring areas are currently at network capacity. This means that too many users are trying to access the Starlink service within Nairobi, and there isn’t enough bandwidth to support additional residential or roaming customers now,” Starlink said.

“Starlink is working to restore service in the disrupted areas and a notification will be sent once the residential plan is back.”

Starlink beams internet to users using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, which are about 1,000km from the earth’s surface–increasing information speeds with rates of up to 300Gbps.

Starlink did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since its launch in Kenya in July 2023, the number of Starlink users has grown more than tenfold, driven by promotions on kits and cheaper monthly plans. For instance, in August, the company introduced a $15.15 (KES1,950) monthly kit rental plan for users who can’t afford to buy the hardware, which costs $350 (KES 45,000).

Starlink’s expansion, which offers faster speeds and relatively lower prices, has upset local ISPs like Safaricom. On July 15, Safaricom asked the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to assess the risks of allowing satellite internet providers to operate without an agreement with local companies.

Safaricom wants CA to block satellite internet providers with operations in other countries, a move that could lock out Starlink.



