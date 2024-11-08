👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Gains and losses for Jumia

Image Source: TechCabal

Jumia CEO Francis Dufay says the e-commerce company will take a disciplined approach to continue its search for profitability. Yet, the company isn’t new to talks of discipline. Can it outcut tough regional macros?

Revenue slowed to $36.4 million even as total order value (GMV) also softened to $162.9 million for Q3 2024.

When revenues decline, numbers of orders stay flat and the value of orders don’t rise, it’s tricky to make a profit.

For Q3, Jumia’s operating losses rose to $20.1 million. Yet, many of Jumia’s problems are not of its own making. Devaluation in at least three of its key markets reduced the dollar value of its products (GMV). And when spending is so depressed, it’s difficult to grow.

As reasonable as these problems sound, investors are all about the money. So the market reacted instinctively to Jumia, pushing the stock price to an all-month low of $4.

