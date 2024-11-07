👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Big boy hires

Image Source: GoLemon

GoLemon, the grocery delivery startup founded by four ex-Paystack staff members, will begin testing next-day delivery next week. Currently, it takes at least two days for an order to arrive at customers’ doorsteps in the shiny green buses.

This drastic reduction in delivery time can earn the startup cool points in a market accustomed to same-day delivery from competitors like Mano, PricePally, My FoodAngels, and Chowdeck.

Speed is a lot more complicated in grocery delivery than food delivery because of how badly the farm-to-table supply chain in Nigeria is fractured by a bad logistics system, inefficient storage systems, and badly organised open markets.

Where riders can simply pick up cooked food from restaurants or the kitchen of a cloud kitchen in food delivery, sourcing food produce can be a lengthy process. Inventory limitations and supplier availability can sometimes lead to items being out of stock or insufficient in quantity.

The startup says it can reduce delivery time because of new partnerships with reliable farmers and suppliers who can guarantee access to items. It has also developed a predictive model that can help it ensure that it takes into account what its customers are likely to order and in what quantity. By June 2024, the 8-month-old startup had delivered ₦150 million ($90,000) worth of items to 7,000 homes, so it has a reasonable amount of data to work with.

The company also runs round-the-clock operations, including overnight picking and packing, processing, early morning quality checks, and real-time inventory management.

While these processes sound like a no-brainer, they are people-heavy operations that need to be revised. They are also pretty expensive. However, GoLemon says that this change will not affect delivery prices as low as ₦300 ($0.18).

Some startups deliver groceries in 40 minutes—Chowdeck does this by shipping from local markets or from malls when a person orders. However, this does not allow them to ensure the quality of the item. Moreover, they source from retailers, so they may be more expensive than buying directly from farmers or suppliers.

GoLemon prioritises quality and affordability over speed, so it seems to have been going at its own pace to ensure it gets both right.

The startup, which launched in March, has come a long way. When it first piloted, it used to only deliver on weekends before transitioning to 2-day delivery.