👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – KCB loses $7.7 million

Good morning! ☀️

As far as contactless payments go, rings may be about the coolest thing to put an NFC chip in.

NFC-enabled rings are as useful as they are flashy. With them, you don’t have to bend your wrist awkwardly to tap and pay, unlike with wearables like a smartwatch.

Yet, reviews say NFC rings “don’t quite work as they should,” but you should be good on your third try—just carry your card as a backup.

What other cool accessories that double as devices come to mind?