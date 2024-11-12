👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kobo’s new fleet

Good morning!☀️
During his campaign, crypto-loving Donald Trump vowed to put the United States at the centre of the digital-asset industry. Many now speculate his re-election may have had an effect on crypto prices.
On Monday, Bitcoin price crossed $86,000 for the first time while prices of other crypto assets also rose. The price increase is thanks to a robust demand for dedicated U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Is Bitcoin back on course to hit the $100,000 mark by year-end? Bullish crypto users say yes.
Logistics
Kobo360 eyes fleet management
In October, Sendstack, a two-year-old Nigerian logistics startup, pivoted from connecting business owners to last-mile delivery providers to offering fleet management software for companies with in-house fleets.
Kobo360, the Goldman Sachs-backed truck-hailing startup, is developing fleet management software for manufacturers, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) suppliers, and micro-fleet truck owners. This software will help users manage trucks from their fleet or contracted logistics partners, plan routes, and access invoice discounting.
Pure software fleet management is gaining traction among logistics startups for good reason. Software products typically boast margins of around 70%, significantly higher than the 20% commission charged by truck-hailing services.
Additionally, software solutions are easier to scale than aggregator models, which require substantial investment in building driver and cargo networks. At a time when investors are focusing on high revenue growth, pure-software models make a really good pitch.
Moreover, these applications give businesses complete control of their cargo movement, reducing risks related to lost shipments—a popular mishap in the sector.
It may also be the timing: rising fuel costs make Uber-styled logistics platforms that charge commissions more expensive for cargo owners and transporters.
While the revenue potential is considerable, selling fleet management software presents challenges. Finding customers can be tough due to a limited pool of companies that can afford the service. Closing deals with valuable clients can be complicated by bureaucracies, and many attractive companies already have providers. Even larger firms willing to pay $7–$50 per truck monthly often face high switching costs.
Kobo360, which has been operating for about seven years, may leverage its existing relationships with these businesses to get its new product through their doors.
Startups
MDaaS picks Cameroon as first stop on Francophone Africa expansion drive
MDaaS, a Nigerian healthcare startup known for its network of diagnostic clinics, has launched its first clinic in Douala, Cameroon as it begins its journey into Francophone Africa. The expansion comes as the startup seeks to diversify its revenue streams amid the Naira’s volatility and inflation in Nigeria.
Its CEO, Oluwasoga Oni, said the startup treated 16,000 patients across 16 diagnostic clinics and 20 affiliate clinics in Nigeria in October. Despite this traction, it “needed to diversify from a single country considering everything going on in Nigeria.”
Oni also claimed that his startup is profitable in Nigeria, which remains its core market, providing X-rays, ultrasounds, and lab work across 26 states.
Douala is a strategic choice as it offers a bilingual environment and high demand for healthcare. The startup hopes that bringing a faster, tech-enabled customer experience, one that the local market currently lacks, will attract customers.
“We noticed that processes in other clinics were slower, and test results required physical collection—issues we’ve already solved in Nigeria,” Oni said.
MDaaS joins a wave of Nigerian startups expanding abroad, following a 70% depreciation of the Naira against the US dollar due to recent economic reforms. Armed with a $3 million fundraise this year, the startup aims to build on its expansion and “build healthcare for Africa’s next billion.”
Economy
Nigerian businesses to pay single-digit taxes after reforms
Nigeria’s contentious tax reform bill may be moving forward with President Bola Tinubu’s administration pushing for changes across the country’s existing tax collection system. Taiwo Oyedele, head of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, said the new plan would lower business taxes to “single digits” to help small businesses, simplify the tax system, and reduce tax multiplicity.
The bill, which was first submitted on September 3, will centralise tax collection and make key changes to tax laws, like increasing value added tax (VAT) to 15% and adjusting the corporate tax rate to 25% for large companies.
The tax reforms also proposed changing how VAT is shared among government entities; tax revenue should go to the states where goods and services are used, instead of where companies are based. However, some lawmakers and Northern governors rejected the plan, arguing that the new system doesn’t suit their interests.
Despite the opposition of the bill, Oyedele said that the reforms are necessary to curb debt in the country and the government would focus on tweaking parts of the reform instead.
With the changes to the reform, the government hopes to double its tax revenue and increase its tax-to-GDP ratio to match with other countries that have wider tax nets and sound tax policy, while not putting pressure on small businesses in the form of levies. There will be another Assembly hearing for the bill on November 19.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$88,427.81
|
+ 8.43%
|
+ 40.70%
|Ether
|$3,322.72
|
+ 4.42%
|
+ 34.92%
|Super Trump Coin
|$0.004156
|
+ 87.67%
|
– 49.37%
|Solana
|$218.97
|
+ 5.33%
|
+ 50.04%
* Data as of 06:15 AM WAT, November 12, 2024.
Opportunities
- The Growth4Her Accelerator is open for women that want to take their businesses to the next level. Get expert mentoring, networking, and access to alternative financing options for your SMB. Apply for Cohort 4.
- Applications are open for the 2025 Acumen West Africa Fellows Programme, a fully funded opportunity for emerging leaders in West Africa. This six-month hybrid program supports individuals who are committed to solving poverty through entrepreneurship in sectors like education, agriculture, energy, and healthcare. Participants remain in their jobs while engaging in virtual and in-person learning experiences designed to build their leadership skills. Apply by November 25.
- Applications are open for the 2025 Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Cybersecurity, a three-month hybrid program for Seed to Series A startups using AI to tackle cybersecurity challenges. Selected startups will receive equity-free support, mentoring from Google experts, and tools to scale internationally. The program includes in-person kickoff and graduation sessions, along with continuous mentorship and technical consulting. Apply by December 3.
Written by: Ngozi Chukwu, Muktar Oladunmade, and Emmanuel Nwosu
Edited by: Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
