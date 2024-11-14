👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Another inflation spike?

Good morning!☀️
Mark Zuckerberg is upping his new found swagger by a few notches. The Meta CEO announced a new song with singer T-Pain. Zuckerberg worked with T-Pain to write an acoustic cover of the 2002 rap song “Get Low”.
It sounds just like you’d imagine—almost like a weird Al parody.
In other news, Apple could release a tablet that mounts to your wall, controls smart home appliances, does video calls in March 2025. The tablet will also feature Apple Intelligence and will be controlled by voice commands.
Economy
Analysts expect Nigeria’s inflation to quicken in October
Nigeria’s headline inflation for September quickened slightly as fuel price increases exceeded the price reductions from a bumper food harvest. That acceleration reversed a two-month easing period in the country’s headline inflation, which currently stands at 32.70%.
With October inflation figures expected to be released on Friday, analysts predict the number to be between 33.5% and 34%.
Although Nigeria’s harvest season helped ease food prices, flooding in key agricultural states like Borno and increased transportation costs due to a fuel hike have reversed those gains. The country’s failure to implement a 150-day waiver on food imports may also quicken food inflation rate which is already at 37.7%.
If the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announces a quickening inflation in October, it will add to the worries of Nigerians who are living through the country’s worst cost of living crisis in decades.
Regardless of what figures the NBS shows, the Central Bank will likely maintain the benchmark lending rate again. In September, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) delivered a shock 50 basis point interest rate hike.
Read Moniepoint’s Case Study on Funding Women
After losing their mother, Azeezat and her siblings struggled to keep Olaiya Foods afloat. Now, with Moniepoint, they’re transforming Nigeria’s local buka scene. Click here for a deep dive into how Moniepoint is helping her and other women entrepreneurs overcome their funding challenges.
Fintech
Fincra’s play in Africa’s cross-border payments scene
Now more than ever before there are more African-focused remittance startups that allow you to send and receive money abroad. NALA, Raenest, Grey Finance, LemFi, you can mention them with little effort. Yet these well-known remittance companies rely on lesser-known payment businesses like Fincra to succeed.
Fincra provides payment infrastructure that enables remittance companies to process cross-border transactions.
Since 2023, the company has processed $10 billion in transactions—serving clients like Lemfi, OneLiquidity, and Cleva—and is profitable. Fincra has remained largely bootstrapped, having raised only a $250,000 investment from Techstars in 2022.
Read more about the business and what it does beyond remittance.
Get Fincra’s Embedded Finance and BaaS Report 2024 for FREE
Fincra in collaboration with The Paypers have released the Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2024. This report examines the key challenges and innovative solutions defining the future of seamless cross-border payments and remittances across the continent, among other topics, with key experts.
Telco
Telkom gets court order to raid company over data breach allegations
In the hierarchy of cybersecurity mishaps, consumer data privacy breaches are probably the most costly for companies. The damages often go beyond financial losses for the company or the harm to customers. In the trust business, losing customer trust does not bode well for any company.
Data breaches expose customers to risks like identity theft and fraud, but consumers have some power to act when companies fail to protect their data.
In many countries, including South Africa, laws like the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), 2013 require companies to notify affected consumers and report breaches to regulators.
Consumers can file complaints and, in some cases, pursue legal action for damages caused by a company’s negligence.
In September 2024, Telkom, South Africa’s third-largest telco with 21 million subscribers, was breached in an incident that saw the perpetrator gain access to crucial information on its customers. However, there was no reported financial loss to these customers.
The breach occurred when an unnamed franchisee employee allegedly accessed and shared Telkom customer data with a third-party company, which then used the information to poach clients.
Telkom responded swiftly to the data breach. The company notified the impacted customers and reported the incident to the Information Regulator, as required by POPIA.
On Wednesday, Telkom received a high court order to raid both the third party’s premises and the employee’s residence, seizing records to assess the full extent of the breach.
While Telkom may still get a slap on the wrist for employee negligence, the telco could still walk away without litigation due to the alarm bells it raised and the subsequent follow-ups to its affected customers.
Introducing Paystack transfers in Kenya 🇰🇪
Paystack merchants in Kenya can now send single and bulk transfers to any Kenyan bank or MPESA account (including customer wallets, Paybills, and Tills) Learn more →
Economy
South Africa mulls over introducing carbon taxes
South Africa’s National Treasury has proposed plans to introduce carbon taxes to its tax regime to offset its carbon emissions. Carbon taxes are levied on companies that emit large amounts of carbon.
Africa’s global contribution to carbon emissions and the consequential climate change may be a meagre 4%; but within the continent, South Africa is one of its biggest carbon emitters. This is no thanks to its national power-generating company, Eskom.
Eskom produces and supplies 80% of the electricity the country consumes, with coal as a major energy source. This heavy reliance on coal means South Africa emits 435.9 million tonnes of carbon annually, with its coal power contributing about 85% to that number. Alongside Egypt and Algeria, South Africa is responsible for 60% of Africa’s total carbon output.
Yet, South Africa could see a significant drop in its emissions over the coming years. The country has been making key advances in its mobility sector where electric vehicles (EVs) have seen strong uptake. Also, due to the electricity availability, compared to countries with frequent power cuts, South Africans rely less on fossil-fuel generators.
The country’s obvious pathway to cutting carbon emissions is to reduce reliance on coal to generate electricity. It has previously talked up plans to move its electricity production to solar and wind energy sources. But while it explores that change, South Africa could incentivise companies like Eskom to watch the amount of fumes they pump into the air.
Drive Financial and Technological Innovation With Qore
Moniepoint, RFS Gambia, UBA, and others win Big at NEXUS by Qore Awards! At NEXUS 2024, Qore celebrated innovation in Africa’s financial sector, showcasing cutting-edge solutions like Gen AI-powered VR banking branch and chatbot-driven CVMs . The event also honored FIs driving innovations and technology adoption across Africa. Click here to read more.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$90,064.85
|
+ 2.97%
|
+ 37.66%
|Ether
|$3,223.78
|
+ 1.34%
|
+ 23.66%
|EGO
|$0.02162
|
– 13.26%
|
+ 126.86%
|Solana
|$219.01
|
+ 6.16%
|
+ 41.11%
* Data as of 06:15 AM WAT, November 14, 2024.
Opportunities
- Early-stage startups in Nigeria have the chance to pitch at the Zenith Bank Startup Pitch Competition on November 21. In partnership with Beyond Limits, this competition seeks to discover and accelerate high-potential startups offering disruptive solutions in FMCG, insurance, education, retail & e-commerce, payments & lending, cybersecurity, agritech, health, and transport/logistics. With cash prizes up for grabs—₦25m for 1st place, ₦20m for 2nd, and ₦15m for 3rd, plus ₦2.5m for other finalists—this is a great opportunity to gain visibility and secure funding. Apply by November 15.
- The Growth4Her Accelerator is open for women that want to take their businesses to the next level. Get expert mentoring, networking, and access to alternative financing options for your SMB. Apply for Cohort 4.
- Applications are open for the 2025 Acumen West Africa Fellows Programme, a fully funded opportunity for emerging leaders in West Africa. This six-month hybrid program supports individuals who are committed to solving poverty through entrepreneurship in sectors like education, agriculture, energy, and healthcare. Participants remain in their jobs while engaging in virtual and in-person learning experiences designed to build their leadership skills. Apply by November 25.
- Applications are open for the 2025 Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Cybersecurity, a three-month hybrid program for Seed to Series A startups using AI to tackle cybersecurity challenges. Selected startups will receive equity-free support, mentoring from Google experts, and tools to scale internationally. The program includes in-person kickoff and graduation sessions, along with continuous mentorship and technical consulting. Apply by December 3.
Get 60% off Google Workspace for a Year
Start on Google Workspace with a 60% discount on your monthly subscription and pay in Naira when you pay through Mercurie. Sign up to get started now.
Written by: Faith Omoniyi & Emmanuel Nwosu
Edited by: Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega & Ganiu Oloruntade
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- Entering Tech: tech career insights and opportunities in your inbox every Wednesday at 10 AM WAT.
- TC Scoops: breaking news from TechCabal
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.