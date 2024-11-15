Five years after its acquisition by CcHub, iHub has moved to a sleek, two-storey headquarters in Nairobi’s upscale Lavington area, a clear sign of the accelerator’s growing influence in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

iHub’s spacious new office in Lavington features an entertainment and media hub designed to provide specialised advisory support for film, television, and social media professionals. The facility also includes co-working spaces, private booths for calls, conference rooms, and dedicated venture capital offices for firms like TLcom and Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures.

“We have gone through different stages of growth. Moving here means we are scaling up our work and restating our commitment to Kenya. This move is part of our strategic focus and reflects our growth phase,” Ojoma Ochai, CcHub Managing Director who heads iHub operations, told TechCabal.

iHub has had a busy year, partnering with telco Safaricom and Spark Accelerator to support startups like Chaptr and Chumz. Through a partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, iHub and CcHub invested $1.2 million in 36 edtech startups.

iHub’s pan-African footprint, with operations in Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya, and Namibia, enables it to connect and support startups across the continent. This collaborative approach is a cornerstone of CcHub’s strategy to drive growth and foster innovation in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

iHub connects its portfolio startups with dilutive and non-dilutive funding, ranging from seed to Series A investments. Through its syndicate model, iHub pools investors’ resources, offering funding instruments like loans, grants, and convertible notes. The typical investments range from $20,000 to $250,000.

While iHub strengthens its presence in Kenya, CcHub is also expanding its footprint across Africa. In November, it will launch the Janta TechHub in Togo, a new initiative in partnership with the Togolese government. This move underscores CcHub’s commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship across the continent.

“It will be a CcHub managed hub – the hub belongs to the government of Togo, but we are going to set it up and run it for them,” Ochai said.

“All in all, this is part of our strategy to drive growth in Kenya and provide enhanced support to the startup ecosystem and the creative community. And that’s really what the move is about,” Ochai said.

Share this article