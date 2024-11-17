MTN Nigeria has appointed Yahaya Ibrahim as its new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), and Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka as Chief Marketing Officer effective Monday, October 14, 2024.

Yahaya Ibrahim, who joined MTN in 2002, played a pivotal role in deploying Nigeria’s first 4G and 5G networks, positioning MTN as a leader in cutting-edge technology. As General Manager of Network Implementation in 2015, he oversaw the rollout of more than 37,000 kilometers of fiber optic infrastructure.

Ibrahim holds a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics from the University of Abuja and a Master’s degree in Telecommunications from Birmingham City University. He has also completed executive management programs at Lagos Business School and Harvard Business School.

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, who replaces Adia Sohwo as CMO, began her career at MTN in 2001 as a Corporate Sales Executive. She has held several leadership roles, including: Senior Manager, Corporate Account (2008-2011); General Manager, Enterprise Sales (2011-2015); General Manager, Enterprise Marketing (2015-2021); General Manager, Fixed Broad (2021-2023) and Chief Broadband Officer (2023 till date).

Ikenna-Emeka contributed to the evolution of the MTN fixed broadband business which includes Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Fibre To The Home (FTTH) in MTN and by extension, the nation.

“Under her leadership, the team has grown our fixed broadband subscriber base to over 3 million,” MTN Nigeria noted in a statement.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of Calabar and an MBA in General Management from the University of Manchester. She is a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and the Institute of Sales and Marketing Management of Nigeria (ISMMN). She has completed executive programs in Leadership, Commercial Strategies, and Technology Innovation at Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, Said, and Lagos Business Schools. She is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at Cranfield University’s School of Management.



