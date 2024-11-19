👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya’s food crisis

Image Source: Lingawa

Language learning startups are on the rise in Africa. Last year, when I wrote about Izesan, a language learning app for African languages, I was in equal parts awe and excitement. It was my first time encountering an African version of Duolingo. Flash forward to this year and I have encountered more edtechs teaching African languages.

Last weekend, we had a chat with Frank Williams, who had just raised funds for his edtech Lingawa, which teaches Nigerian languages to diasporan audiences.

Williams is well aware of the gap that needs to be filled in teaching Nigerian languages to people living in the diaspora. A $45 billion market opportunity he calls it. To take a share of the market the startup raised $1.1 million from a coterie of investors including Voltron Capital, Weav Capital, Kaleo Ventures, MasterCard Foundation, and other angel investors.

Lingawa, which currently teaches students through personalised tutor learning sessions, will use the cash injection to develop an interactive language learning app.

Currently, students pay tutors $10 per hour to learn either Yoruba or Igbo on the Lingawa web based platform. Lingawa supplements lessons by tutors with online resources such as flashcards, immersive games, and virtual immersion sessions to aid their ability to speak fluently.

With over 100 tutors, the startup claims it has taught over 3,000 learners. Its current crop of students are primarily located in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Lingawa will also use part of the funds raised to add newer languages, as well as invest in talent and development.

It plans to include Zulu, Arabic, and Swahili in Q1 2025. The edtech will also launch a gamified app for learners who cannot afford its subscription.