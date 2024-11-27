👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Kenya’s move to protect workers’ rights

Image source: Sama

Kenya’s parliament is considering a new Business Law (Amendment) Bill 2024 to address worker conditions in the growing business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services (ITES) sector. This follows a September court ruling that allows BPO workers to sue companies locally, sparked by complaints from former Sama employees who said they were underpaid and overworked moderating harmful content for Meta.

Sama formerly provided content moderation services for social media platforms and AI companies. In a report by 60 Minutes, former Sama workers claimed they were paid just $2 an hour to moderate harmful content for Meta, a far cry from the $12.5/hour that OpenAI paid the company.

“If big tech companies are going to keep doing this business, they have to do it the right way. It’s not because you realise Kenya is a third-world country, so you say ‘this job I’d normally pay $30 in the US, but because it’s Kenya, I’ll pay $2,’” said one ex-worker in the video posted by 60 Minutes.

The revelation also highlights the realities in the job market for third-world countries where some foreign employers opt to find cheaper labour in Africa, usually to save overhead costs.

The disgruntled ex-workers have been arguing that Sama did not provide fair compensation, adequate support and protection for them, or protect them from viewing and moderating the depraved content that never made it to the internet.

The new bill seeks to force BPO and ITES employers to provide all necessary tools for their workers, ensuring that they can’t dodge responsibility by claiming they aren’t the direct beneficiaries of the services provided. It will improve working conditions and align Kenya with global labour standards.

Yet, as Kenya’s outsourcing industry grows, the bill could also push big players like Sama, Majorel, and Telus—that employ thousands of Kenyans—away. Time will tell if it sees the light of day.