👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Finance workers are feeling the squeeze

Happy mid-week!☀️
Kenyans may be seeing the number of commercial banks in the country reduce after a new amendment bill aims to raise core capital requirements for banks to KES10 billion ($77 million) by 2027 from KES1 billion ($7.7 million). As many as 24 Kenyan banks could be forced to close if the proposed capital requirements are implemented. Those banks will have eight years to raise their minimum statutory capital to at least KES10 billion.
In other news, Amazon is working on a new and improved version of Alexa AI that can customise responses to real-time user queries about the news. The new version of Alexa is powered by generative AI and will answer complex user queries, such as the status of polls during an election.
Features
56% of finance employees in Nigeria are unhappy with their salaries
At the office, everybody pays homage to the finance department on salary days. Who would have thought that the same numbers game would leave finance employees feeling shortchanged?
A new report from Duplo showed that 56% of these professionals in Nigeria are unhappy with their salaries. Only a small number, about 3%, are happy with their pay.
About 38% of finance employees working across different industries reported that their salaries have not increased in this past year, adding more salt to their injury as rising inflation continues to erode their spending power.
According to the report, these professionals value job perks that provide them with economic stability and other opportunities for skill and career development. Compensation and clear career growth structures are two valid reasons anybody wants to work.
Compensation satisfaction is closely tied to employee retention. Those dissatisfied with their pay are more likely to look for new jobs. Mid-level professionals earning between ₦500,000 ($302) and ₦1,000,000 ($603) said they are likely to leave their jobs, either for better pay abroad or at more competitive local companies.
Like the tech industry, the finance industry is a competitive field for talent with professionals trying to climb up the income ladder faster. Financial institutions like banks often review staff salaries to stay competitive and keep other banks from poaching their employees.
In 2024, two Nigerian commercial banks, Union Bank of Nigeria and GTBank increased employee salaries to help them adjust to the country’s cost of living crisis. From the report, organisations that provide clear pay structures will have a better shot at retaining talent in the finance sector.
Read About Moniepoint’s Impact on Pharmacies
Do you remember what you bought the last time you visited a pharmacy? Data from Moniepoint’s pharmacy case study reveals it was likely a painkiller. Click here to discover how Moniepoint is enabling access to healthcare through payments and funding for community pharmacies.
Startups
AltSchool Africa expands to Europe
The answer to unlocking profitability and new revenue streams may sometimes be in new markets. This is why Nigerian edtech AltSchool Africa is expanding into Europe.
AltSchool Africa launched in 2021 as a virtual platform for people to earn diplomas in engineering, data, and business analytics.
Years later, the startup is adding a new layer to its offerings after receiving applications from companies across the world to help curate courses and build infrastructure for workforce development.
The startup claims it has started conversations to offer such services to organizations in Malta where it will launch its first operations in Europe.
AltSchool’s expansion into Europe comes with a new twist. The startup, whose primary business model in Africa has been focused on online learning, will set up campuses in Malta as it introduces a hybrid approach where learners can have in-person learning sessions with tutors.
Racheal Onoja, the startup’s lead for market expansion, believes in taking the best of both sides by combining the traditional approach to learning and new-age ideas for a better learning experience.
While AltSchool’s move to Europe is a no-brainer—Europe is its third-largest market, with learners from over 12 European countries—it will compete with well-established platforms like Bloomtech. CEO Adewale Yusuf believes the startup’s focus on community and personalised learning will set it apart.
Get Fincra’s Embedded Finance and BaaS Report 2024 for FREE
Fincra in collaboration with The Paypers have released the Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2024. This report examines the key challenges and innovative solutions defining the future of seamless cross-border payments and remittances across the continent, among other topics, with key experts.
Banking
Access Bank is building a payment rail to tap into Africa’s remittance market
Introducing Paystack transfers in Kenya 🇰🇪
Paystack merchants in Kenya can now send single and bulk transfers to any Kenyan bank or MPESA account (including customer wallets, Paybills, and Tills) Learn more →
Clean Energy
AfDB approves $170 million loan for Egypt’s largest wind energy project
As part of the COP27 Paris Agreement in 2022, the African Development Development Bank (AfDB) set up a $1.5 billion green finance facility to help meet the continent’s demand for clean energy.
Yesterday, the AfDB released part of that funds—a $170 million loan—to help Egypt set up its largest wind energy project, the GW Suez Wind Project.
The project will cost about $1.1 billion. Additional funding is expected from a group of development finance institutions (DFIs), banks, and financial institutions.
The project will be located in Suez Gulf and Gabal El Zeit province near Ras Gharib city and will be developed as a ‘Build, Own, Operate’ project. The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) will be the sole customer once the ten-year project is completed.
The wind farm is expected to generate 4,111 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually, supplying clean, reliable, and affordable energy to over one million households. It will reduce annual CO₂ emissions by approximately 1.71 million tonnes, contributing significantly to Egypt’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.
The $170 million loan comes two months after the AfDB approved an $8 million concessional loan to support the construction of a 25MW Ilute Solar Photovoltaic plant in Zambia.
Get Up to 5% Discount on Your Monthly Subscription
Pay for Google Workspace in Naira with Mercurie and save up to 5% monthly! Enjoy seamless payments, avoid currency hassles, and keep your business running smoothly. Simplify your subscription today. Click here now to get started!
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$95,938
|
– 0.05%
|
+ 38.84%
|Ether
|$3,660
|
+ 0.62%
|
+ 48.49%
|Ripple
|$2.58
|
– 5.03%
|
+ 409.21%
|Solana
|$237.79
|
+ 3.96%
|
+ 46.01%
* Data as of 06:00 AM WAT, December 4, 2024.
Opportunities
- Applications are open for the 2025 Google for Startups Growth Academy: AI for Cybersecurity, a three-month hybrid program for Seed to Series A startups using AI to tackle cybersecurity challenges. Selected startups will receive equity-free support, mentoring from Google experts, and tools to scale internationally. The program includes in-person kickoff and graduation sessions, along with continuous mentorship and technical consulting. Apply by December 3.
- Applications are open for the CcHub-Mastercard Foundation Edtech Fellowship 2025 (Cohort III). This program offers African edtech startups $100,000 in equity-free funding, expert mentorship, and access to an investor network. Eligible startups must focus on education solutions in areas like K-12, tertiary education, or vocational training, with verifiable users. Female founders are encouraged to apply. Don’t miss this chance to scale your edtech solution and transform education in Africa. Apply by January 31, 2025.
Save Big on December Deals for SMEs
Payments are crucial for every business. Whether you’re just starting or have been operating for a few years, BudPay has an exclusive opportunity for you!
From December 1st to 31st, enjoy exclusive rates:
- Offline transactions at 0.4% (₦500 cap) & ₦50 transfers.
- Online payments at 1.2% (₦1,500 cap) & ₦100 transfers.
Sign up for BudPay’s December Deal for SMEs! Visit budpay.com to get started.
Written by: Faith Omoniyi & Emmanuel Nwosu
Edited by: Timi Odueso & Ganiu Oloruntade
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- Entering Tech: tech career insights and opportunities in your inbox every Wednesday at 10 AM WAT.
- TC Scoops: breaking news from TechCabal
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.